Nebraska medical marijuana supporters take first step in 2022 petition drive

Two judges dissented, however, arguing that the various sections of the proposal were related to the main purpose of the measure and were not separate subjects. They also raised concern that the majority’s reading would diminish Nebraskans’ right to bring initiative petitions.

That measure would have guaranteed that people 18 and older could buy, grow and use marijuana for serious medical conditions, subject to “reasonable laws, rules and regulations.” Those younger than 18 could have used medical marijuana with a parent’s permission.

A recommendation from a doctor or nurse practitioner would have been required for both groups. The measure would have allowed private entities to grow, process, transport and sell marijuana to the extent needed by patients.

Rubin said the new proposal answers the court majority ruling.

“This constitutional language filed today is irrefutable from a single-subject standpoint,” he said. “We’re confident this language cannot be rejected no matter what type of legal and political gymnastics the court decides to play.”