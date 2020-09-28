Nebraska medical marijuana supporters take first step in 2022 petition drive

LINCOLN — Backers of medical marijuana took the first step toward a 2022 petition drive by filing new language with the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday.
This time Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is opting for a simple, direct approach with a proposed constitutional amendment saying: “Persons in the State of Nebraska shall have the right to cannabis in all its forms for medical purposes.”
The filing comes less than a month after the Nebraska Supreme Court booted the medical marijuana proposal from the 2020 general election ballot. The court majority ruled that the measure violated the Nebraska Constitution’s requirement that petition proposals stick to a single subject.
The new initiative is co-sponsored by State Sens. Anna Wishart and Adam Morfeld, co-chairs of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. Barry Rubin, who spearheaded the 2020 signature drive, will run the 2022 initiative signature collection effort.
Wishart said the group decided to follow the lead of casino gambling supporters, who tied a simple constitutional amendment with separate petitions for the laws to implement the amendment.
“Families with loved ones suffering from conditions like epilepsy, PTSD, Parkinson’s and cancer have fought for years to make medical cannabis safely accessible in our state as it is in 33 other states,” she said. “We will not give up and intend to bring this fight to the Legislature in January with a bill that I will introduce and to the ballot in 2022.”
The proposed constitutional amendment was filed Monday, and the statutory initiatives will be filed next year, if the Legislature does not pass a bill that Wishart plans to introduce in January.
The Sept. 10 high court decision frustrated supporters of medical marijuana, who had collected more than 180,000 petition signatures over the course of two years to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the measure qualified for the ballot, but the court majority concluded that it contained “at least” eight subjects. Among those subjects were allowing private entities to provide marijuana, protecting them from criminal prosecution for supplying marijuana to patients and setting limits on medical marijuana, such as banning patients from smoking in public.
Two judges dissented, however, arguing that the various sections of the proposal were related to the main purpose of the measure and were not separate subjects. They also raised concern that the majority’s reading would diminish Nebraskans’ right to bring initiative petitions.
That measure would have guaranteed that people 18 and older could buy, grow and use marijuana for serious medical conditions, subject to “reasonable laws, rules and regulations.” Those younger than 18 could have used medical marijuana with a parent’s permission.
A recommendation from a doctor or nurse practitioner would have been required for both groups. The measure would have allowed private entities to grow, process, transport and sell marijuana to the extent needed by patients.
Rubin said the new proposal answers the court majority ruling.
“This constitutional language filed today is irrefutable from a single-subject standpoint,” he said. “We’re confident this language cannot be rejected no matter what type of legal and political gymnastics the court decides to play.”
Medical marijuana faces opposition from several high-profile Nebraskans, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne. A national group called Sensible Approaches to Marijuana launched radio and television advertisements warning Nebraskans about legalizing medical marijuana even before it became clear whether the issue would make the ballot.Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.