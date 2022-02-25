Nebraska moves to end privatized management of child welfare cases after troubled history

LINCOLN — Nebraska would close out a troubled chapter in child welfare under a bill given first-round approval by state lawmakers on Friday.

Legislative Bill 1173 would repeal a law allowing private contractors to manage child abuse and neglect cases in Douglas and Sarpy Counties and end 12 years of privatization attempts.

It also would start work toward a shared strategic direction for child welfare in Nebraska. The work would be done through two groups that bring together representatives of all three branches of state government, with a number of others involved in child welfare.

State Sen. John Arch of La Vista, the Health and Human Services Committee chairman, said both steps were recommended by a special legislative committee that investigated the state's problematic contract with the Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries.

St. Francis had won the five-year, $197 million contract to oversee child welfare cases in the Omaha metro area in July 2019, based on bidding 40% less than the previous contractor. The nonprofit's tenure was troubled from the start, and in December, state officials announced an early termination of the contract.

The announcement came almost one year after Nebraska had been forced to sign a new, emergency contract with St. Francis to keep the agency operating. The 25-month, $147.3 million contract erased the original 40% cost difference.

Meanwhile, the agency never met caseload standards set by state law and continually fell short on other contract requirements. Child welfare advocates said the situation put children at risk.

The legislative committee, which was created last year, and a consultant hired to study Nebraska's history with case management privatization concluded in December that Nebraska should go back to having state workers oversee the care of abused and neglected children.

The consultant said privatization had yielded no particular benefits when it came to quality, innovation or cost and added to instability and disruptions in care.

Lawmakers also advanced LB 1037, which was based on another recommendation of the investigative committee. The measure calls for the Department of Administrative Services to hire a consultant to do a thorough evaluation of the state’s procurement process and practices.

DAS handled the bidding process for the St. Francis contract.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.