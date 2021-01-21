Nebraska negotiating new, costlier contract with St. Francis Ministries

Responding to Cavanaugh, Smith said she takes responsibility for "the good and the bad of the contract." She said officials made the best decision they could at the time, given the information they had and the options before them.

"The problem that we had and which I did not foresee, for which I am being my own Monday morning quarterback, is that I was dealing with some executives who weren't quite as honest perhaps as they should have been," she said.

In his testimony, Clark said St. Francis failed to bid the Nebraska contract properly. He said the shortfall in the contract has been one of the top financial problems facing the agency.

He said St. Francis used money from Kansas contracts to cover the $10 million shortfall in early 2020. A new contract with Nebraska will allow the agency to fulfill its obligation to Kansas by creating new child welfare services with the $10 million.

The current turmoil echoes Nebraska's disastrous attempt to privatize child welfare case management statewide a decade ago. Four of the five original contractors ended services or had their contracts terminated within the first two years, leaving PromiseShip as the only survivor. HHS manages all cases outside of the Omaha area.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.