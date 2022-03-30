Nebraska nonprofits say need for rent assistance remains high despite Ricketts' claims

LINCOLN — A day after Gov. Pete Ricketts rejected an attempt to secure an additional $120 million in federal rental aid, advocates for Nebraskans facing housing challenges said there remains an urgent need across the state, despite the governor's claims to the contrary.

"People are not through this crisis yet," said Erin Feichtinger, director of advocacy and policy for Together Omaha, which fights hunger and homelessness.

On Tuesday, Ricketts vetoed Legislative Bill 1073, which would have required him to apply for $120 million in federal rental assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. Nebraska is one of only two states to not seek the second round of funding.

The decision drew immediate criticism from Ken Smith, Nebraska Appleseed’s economic justice director, who issued a statement Tuesday calling the veto "indefensible" and saying it would "cause serious harm" to Nebraskans, especially those in rural parts of the state.

“Housing is essential for the strength of our community and the strength and stability of our neighbors," Smith said. "We have a responsibility to ensure every Nebraskan and their families have a roof over their heads."

In his veto announcement, Ricketts said ERAP was no longer about COVID-19, but was creating a government subsidy that would "make people more reliant on the government." He argued that Nebraska couldn't justify seeking the second-round funding with a low unemployment rate and $30 million of unused funds from the first round of the program.

Nebraska's 2.3% unemployment rate in December was tied with Utah for the lowest in the U.S.

However, officials at multiple nonprofits said there is still a high need for rental aid.

Karen Rathke, president of Heartland United Way, pointed out that the $30 million will expire at the end of September, at which point there will still be Nebraskans feeling the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic.

"The ripple effect is quite visible," Rathke said.

Tanya Gifford, executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County, said she received multiple phone calls Wednesday morning from residents needing help with their rent. She said her nonprofit is assisting seven families who are currently being housed in a hotel after they were evicted. There are no nearby shelters to take them in, she said.

Feichtinger said she doesn't believe the unused money is evidence of a lack of need — it's evidence of an "unnecessarily difficult program." Both she and Gifford said they have heard multiple residents express frustration over how difficult it is to access the aid. Others simply didn't realize it was available to them.

State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, who prioritized LB 1073, plans to seek a veto override, which requires 30 votes to succeed. The bill previously passed through the Legislature with a 26-15 vote.

Rathke and Gifford urged lawmakers to support the override.

"There's 120 million reasons why that button should be pushed," Rathke said.

Even if a veto override fails, Nebraska will still have 40% of the $120 million available beyond the original March 31 deadline, which amounts to about $51 million. The 40% figure was spelled out in updated guidance released by the U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday. However, the state still has to apply to access that funding.

Feichtinger said that she wasn't sure if $51 million would be enough to meet the level of need in Nebraska but that she was certain the state could make good use of all the funding. She said it was still important for the Legislature to pass LB 1073, because it sent a signal to the Treasury Department that Nebraska intends to use the funding.

"We're throwing away $70 million," Feichtinger said.

If Nebraska does not receive any additional ERAP funds, Gifford said she fears more people will experience homelessness at levels that neither nonprofits nor lawmakers will be able to control. She said that would also hurt nonprofits like hers, which is already struggling with a lack of funding.

"We just need time," Gifford said.

