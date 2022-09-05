Nebraska not moving to penalize companies for climate change policies

LINCOLN — Nebraska does not appear poised to join the small but growing number of states enacting policies penalizing investment firms focused on climate change and environmental issues.

That is despite the fact Nebraska’s treasurer heads one of the leading organizations behind the movement.

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante chairs the State Financial Officers Foundation, which was the subject of a New York Times article in August. The story documented the connections between the nonprofit foundation and a campaign to “weaponize state treasurers’ offices” against efforts to reduce climate change. It includes the adoption of policies to restrict or otherwise punish companies that reduce their support for fossil fuel businesses.

Murante, who declined a request for a formal interview and provided comments via email, said such policies are not in the works in Nebraska at this time, but clarified his office has the authority to make sure “Nebraska’s best financial interests are met.”

According to the New York Times reporting, after President Joe Biden’s election, the foundation began its countereffort to slow his climate plan. Since then, at least five primarily conservative states have passed laws to restrict businesses that have cut ties with fossil fuel companies.

For example, West Virginia earlier this year adopted a law that allows that state’s treasurer to blacklist banks from receiving state contracts if the banks have limited their relationship with fossil fuel companies. West Virginia’s treasurer said in a press release that the law would help “protect our coal, oil and natural gas workers and companies from unfair, un-American boycotts.”

Similar policies have not been proposed in Nebraska, and outgoing State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who chairs the Legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee, said he hasn’t caught wind of any potential bills that may come up in future legislative sessions. Moreover, he said he doesn’t think it would be wise to put “fences” around Nebraska’s borders simply because a company supports climate action.

In addition to being largely run by Republicans, the states that have adopted those policies also tend to be rich in fossil fuel resources — coal in Kentucky and West Virginia, oil and gas in Texas and Oklahoma.

By comparison, Nebraska has a low stake in the fossil fuel industry. It doesn’t produce any coal, and contributes only 0.03% of the nation’s total crude oil reserves, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

While Nebraska’s fossil fuel presence is small and slowing, the state’s renewable energy industry is small but growing. The Energy Information Administration reported that Nebraska is the country’s second-largest producer of fuel ethanol, and has some of the best wind energy potential in the U.S.

The State Financial Officers Foundation and its members have been accused of pushing the restrictions out of political motivations, rather than doing so for the financial benefit of their states.

Dawn Rockey, a Democrat who served a term as Nebraska treasurer in the 1990s, said although the treasurer is an elected position, it hasn’t traditionally been seen as a partisan role.

The treasurer serves as the chief financial officer for the state government. The office offers college savings plans, seeks to return unclaimed property to citizens and handles child support payments.

Rockey said she doesn’t see how the climate change policies could be interpreted as anything other than a political move.

“It’s outside the scope of the job,” Rockey said.

State Financial Officers Foundation members, including Murante, a Republican, have rebuked these accusations, arguing that they are not the ones playing politics — it’s the climate activists pushing a political agenda.

“We simply want financial institutions to make the best decisions based on their fiduciary responsibility, not based on politics,” Murante said in the email.

One company at the center of this issue is the multitrillion-dollar investment firm BlackRock, whose CEO Larry Fink has openly stated his desire to move away from fossil fuels in favor of more sustainable energy sources.

BlackRock has landed on lists of blacklisted firms in West Virginia and Texas.

Murante said his office does not have a “banking relationship” with BlackRock. However, several other state offices are focusing on the company.

The Nebraska State Investment Council, which Murante is a nonvoting member of, heard a presentation from BlackRock representatives in July about a policy known as “Environmental, Social and Governance,” or ESG, which is criteria used by companies to make environmentally smart investments.

And in August, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined 18 other attorneys general in signing onto a letter questioning BlackRock’s practices “of putting investors’ interests and returns behind the asset manager’s ideological push.”

Peterson told The World-Herald that he became concerned about BlackRock after hearing about the company’s views in the news. His office has not received any complaints about the company.

Climate change policy should be debated by state legislatures, rather than dictated by businesses, Peterson said. He described the practices by BlackRock as “corporate tyranny.” Although there are other companies that concern Peterson for similar reasons, he said BlackRock is “the biggest dog in the backyard.”

Peterson said he hopes by shining a spotlight on BlackRock, smaller companies take it as a cue to reduce their support for climate action.

Meanwhile, Michael Walden-Newman with the Nebraska Investment Council said BlackRock’s presentation was mainly to educate the council about ESG. He said he approached BlackRock requesting the presentation after Fink released a letter supporting ESG earlier this year. BlackRock oversees some of the council’s investments.

Walden-Newman declined to say whether the council, which manages $40 billion in investments, was considering any actions for or against BlackRock.

Murante asserted that companies supporting ESG have a “devastating” impact on Nebraskans and the state’s economy. Similar to Peterson, Murante said climate change policies need to be considered “in Washington, not Wall Street.”

“There are attacks by extremist global elites on American farmers, ranchers, and energy production going on right now,” Murante said in the email.

However, many environmental experts argue that climate change mitigation is financially wise, mainly because efforts will only become more expensive as time goes on.

Climate change could be especially costly in states like Nebraska, where the agriculture sector is known as the backbone of the state’s economy. A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City noted that Nebraska’s gross domestic product grew at the fastest pace in 10 years during 2021, largely “driven by expansion in many industries and notable strength in agriculture.”

A 2014 report by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln noted that climate change-induced stresses will lead to declines in crop and livestock production in many agricultural regions.