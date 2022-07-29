Nebraska now offering death benefit to first responders who die in the line of duty

LINCOLN — Flames and smoke had turned the early April day to dark when Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull hit the highway north of Arapahoe, Nebraska, to help fight a wind-driven wildfire.

He and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris couldn't see the water truck headed straight for them. Krull, 54, died in the collision, leaving behind a wife, two daughters and eight grandchildren.

Not quite three months later, in the wee hours of the morning, Saunders County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Hermanson had just finished arresting a suspect in a car theft near Mead, Nebraska, when he felt chest pains.

The 45-year-old drove himself to the hospital, where he collapsed and died. He was survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

As is common when emergency personnel die on the job, friends, neighbors and fellow first responders turned out in force to honor the men and support their families.

Now, for the first time, their families could get support from the State of Nebraska as well.

A program created last year and expanded with legislation that took effect on July 21 offers a one-time, $250,000 death benefit to the families of first responders who die in the line of duty.

The line of duty payments are available for deaths starting this year of paid and volunteer firefighters, emergency medical service workers, ambulance squad members, law enforcement officers and correctional workers.

Karla Houfek, a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician who has worked with many families as a member of the Nebraska Serious Injury and Line of Duty Death Response Team, said the new benefit will be a major help for families dealing with a sudden loss and the accompanying financial burdens.

"The families are elated when we tell them there is this benefit and they could possibly receive it," she said. "This is huge to these families. Their lives have crumpled."

She and others have advocated for the program for several years, noting that a majority of other states already offered similar benefits.

State Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln introduced the idea three times before it finally passed last year. Legislative Bill 255 provided for $50,000 payments.

"I believe it is time for Nebraska to join our neighbors and make sure that those first responders know we value their work, their service and their lives,” he argued at the time.

Even then, there were opponents who argued the state should not get involved with paying death benefits and that workers compensation or life insurance were better ways to take care of families.

This year, Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld sponsored LB 717 to boost the benefit to $250,000. The increase passed before any benefits had been approved and applies to deaths this year. The amount will be increased by the inflation rate in future years.

Houfek said the number of first responder deaths varies from year to year. In February, she told lawmakers that Nebraska had one line of duty death in 2018, three in 2019, three in 2020 and six in 2021, which included deaths from COVID-19.

Three people have died so far this year and all three families have filed for the new benefits, she said. They include the families of two firefighters and one law enforcement officer.

Based on news reports, the three are Krull, Hermanson and Lincoln Fire Inspector Don Gross, 57, who died of a cardiac arrest in January. John P. Trumble of Arapahoe, who died in late April while helping with evacuation efforts and fire spotting in Red Willow County, was retired from the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Similar to other claims against the state, the line of duty claims have to be reviewed by the State Claims Board and be funded by the Legislature.

Hansen said he expects that, once the benefits are paid out, those first families' experiences will show the importance of the new program.

"I'm glad to hear that the families feel supported by the law," he said. "It did take a lot of effort to get the law passed but it needed to be done."

Among other laws that took effect on July 21:

Immunity for sex assault reporting. Victims and witnesses of sexual assault won't get charged for minor drug and alcohol possession violations in certain cases under LB 519, introduced by Morfeld. Individuals can get immunity if they report the assault to law enforcement or seek emergency medical attention and cooperate with law enforcement.

Animal mistreatment. Hitting, kicking or otherwise striking an animal has been added to the definition of abuse under LB 851, introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln. The law responds to a case last year in which a man was caught on video kicking a dog repeatedly and law enforcement did not file charges.

Stolen valor. People claiming to be military members or veterans to deceive or harm others or get a financial benefit can now be charged with “criminal impersonation by stolen valor,” under LB 922. This law, proposed by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, also would apply to people who falsely claim to have a military medal or honor in order to gain something of value.

Trespassing with drones. Criminal trespassing charges can be filed against anyone using an electronic device, such as a drone, to spy on others in their home or property under LB 922. The charge applies if the drone enters into or above the property and is used to observe someone in a bathroom or other place where they expect privacy.