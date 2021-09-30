Nebraska officials bar St. Francis from taking new child welfare cases temporarily

LINCOLN — State licensure officials barred a Kansas contractor from caring for any new Omaha-area children and families for 60 days starting on Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Division imposed the restriction Thursday along with granting St. Francis Ministries a probationary license as a child placing agency.

In the meantime, any new child welfare cases in Douglas and Sarpy Counties will be handled by state child welfare workers, according to an HHS release. The department will deploy existing staff to manage the cases, while hiring additional workers.

HHS officials said that "while St. Francis has shown improvement in key areas, the decision to restrict new referrals is the best course of action right now to allow (St. Francis) the time to work with (the department) to correct deficiencies and build appropriate staff."

“I have seen this work in other states over the course of my career. This is a way for DHHS to augment St. Francis’ resources,” said HHS CEO Dannette Smith.