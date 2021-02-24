Nebraska officials demand Omaha-area child welfare contractor fix key problems

Still, Matt Stephens, St. Francis’ vice president of programs, north, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the nonprofit can meet Nebraska’s standards.

“In partnership with (HHS), we have finalized five of the six corrective action plans, and are working on the sixth,” he said. “We expect the steps laid out in those plans to move us toward our goals. As always, the safety and wellbeing of children, teens and families are our priorities. We are pleased that we continue to keep children and teens safe in care.”

Stephens also pointed out that St. Francis exceeded the contract standards for preventing repeated abuse within 12 months, reducing the proportion of children who wind up in foster care again within a year, preventing abuse in foster care and keeping foster children in stable placements.

The corrective action plans were submitted in the first week of February, shortly after HHS officials inked a 25-month emergency contract with St. Francis that boosted payments by 55% over what the contractor had been getting. The $147.3 million contract ends Feb. 28, 2023, the month after Gov. Pete Ricketts is term limited out of office.