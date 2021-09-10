Nebraska officials slam vaccine mandate, but legal experts say Biden likely within rights

“I’ve had businesses call me. I’ve had workers call me and tell me how much of burden this is going to be for them and ... the impact it’s going to have on small business in particular,” he said. “Everything we can do is going to be on the table to push back against this.”

Biden’s mandates are likely to be challenged in court. But two Omaha legal experts — Baird Holm attorney R.J. Stevenson and Creighton University associate law professor Kelly Dineen — said that based on what is known, the Biden administration appears to be within its rights as long as it doesn’t violate a person’s medical or religious objections.

The White House has directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop and publish a temporary emergency standard that can be used to regulate vaccination or testing of employees who work in organizations of more than 100 people.

In order to adopt such a standard, OSHA must establish that workers are in grave danger because of exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful.