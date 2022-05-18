Nebraska officials tout $125 million prison expansion for improved safety and space

LINCOLN — Nebraska corrections officials unveiled the results of a $125 million prison expansion Wednesday, touting the newly built areas as a model for a potential new prison.

The expansion project joins the Lincoln Correction Center and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, separate prisons that sat next to each other on land southwest of Lincoln, into a single new facility called the Reception and Treatment Center.

It includes 384 new maximum-security beds, 32 new skilled nursing beds and 32 high-level mental health beds, along with space for a number of shared support services. Among them are intake and discharge areas, kitchen and dining areas, medical and dental treatment, and reception, administration and visiting areas.

Speaking at a tour for news media, State Corrections Director Scott Frakes called the project a "perfect example" of rehabilitating, remodeling, adding new space and making adjustments to two older prisons to turn them into one modern, highly functional prison.

"We've added a lot. We've improved things that were in place before," he said. "The bottom line is you're going to see a great prison."

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who got his own special tour of the new areas, said the project pulls together a lot of his priorities for Nebraska. He said it should help the state do a better, more effective job for inmates, while keeping staff safer and helping the state grow.

"We can't grow Nebraska unless we fulfill the mission of Department of Correctional Services — to keep people safe," he said.

The expansion will help ease overcrowding in the most overcrowded and fastest-growing prison system in the nation. Frakes said the combined facility will have an operational capacity of 1,350 inmates when the expansion is complete. That would be enough to accommodate the facility's current population of 1,050 inmates.

"This is going to give us the opportunity to finally get down to operational level, maybe even below," he said.

However, Frakes said he did not have the design capacity number available for the facility with the expansion. At the end of 2020, Nebraska’s prisons held 5,250 inmates, 48.5% more than the system was designed to hold. It was 19% above operational capacity, which takes into account accommodations such as housing two inmates in a room designed for one.

Nebraska lawmakers approved the first phase of the project in 2017. The $75 million phase included the support services areas and the skilled nursing and mental health beds. Warden Taggart Boyd said the skilled nursing area should open at the end of May and the mental health area by mid-June.

The second phase, which included the 384 maximum-security beds, was approved in 2019 and added $49 million to the total cost. The first of those beds should be ready for occupancy by late June or early August.

Lawmakers last year approved a third phase, which is to include 96 beds for geriatric inmates and those who are cognitively impaired or developmentally disabled. Work is just beginning on the third phase, approved for $22 million.

Frakes said he expects the third phase will be the last at the RTC. But he said the newly built areas show the improvements that could be achieved by building a new prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary, ticking off features of the current expansion that should help both inmates and staff.

"It absolutely does show the potential," he said. "The natural light, the openness, the acoustics, the color. The main thing is the space. When we give people space, they behave better."

The new maximum-security rooms, for example, are split among four wings of two buildings. Each unit has separate rooms for programs to help inmates change their lives and a day room area that provides space for men to spend time without crowding each other.

The units have sound-absorbing features to reduce the noise of 96 men together and painted areas break up the gray concrete. Every room has a view outside through narrow windows.

Most importantly, Frakes said, the expansion project improves safety. Staff have complete control of the doors from a central area, in contrast to current spaces where staff unlock doors but inmates can hold doors open if they decide not to cooperate.

The new areas have better sight lines so staff can keep track of what is happening and medications will be given out from centralized windows, rather than from carts taken into housing units. In the reception area, a body scanner, similar to those used in airports, should help reduce contraband.

In the medical area, staff will be able to care for inmates who now have to be taken into the community for treatment, with the capability to provide dialysis, X-rays, postoperative care, rehabilitation, dental services and two rooms with negative air pressure for inmates with infectious diseases.

The skilled nursing beds include two hospice rooms, with space for family members to visit, while the mental health area is split into pods with eight rooms each to reduce stress. Two are specially equipped for suicide watches.

The expansion has ripple effects in the older parts of the prison as well. Space freed up by consolidating support services will be repurposed for other needs, such as programming.

Boyd said improved safety and new staff amenities should help with attracting and keeping staff, a critical concern as the new areas open. The amenities include a separate dining area, a workout room, training areas and men's and women's locker rooms.

Nebraska's prison system has struggled for years with severe understaffing, leading state officials to agree in November to substantial pay raises for corrections officers and caseworkers. At the time, Frakes reported more than 400 vacancies and officials declared "staffing emergencies" at prisons in Lincoln and Tecumseh, under which staff are required to work 12-hour shifts and inmates are locked in their cells from Friday through Sunday.

On Wednesday, he said the department has 163 protective services job vacancies and the new pay scale has attracted applications from 36 other states. There are about 200 vacancies in other job classifications, such as food service, recreation staff and medical.

"Staffing is as good as it's ever been," Frakes said, adding that officials are starting to look at the best way to reverse changes made with the staffing emergencies.

Ricketts and Frakes have pushed for two years to build a new $270 million prison that would replace the penitentiary and add beds to the overcrowded corrections system.

Lawmakers have set aside the money for the proposed prison but have not authorized its construction, amid concerns that the state needs to undertake criminal justice reforms to slow the growth of the prison population and that the Corrections Department has not completed a master plan to show how future needs should be met.

Frakes said the department has an option on land for a new prison and design work is about 60% done for the proposed facility. He said the department is in the process of developing a master facilities plan and expects to have it done by year's end.

