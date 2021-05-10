Nebraska, Omaha and Douglas County to receive millions in new federal COVID 'rescue' funds

Counties with high poverty rates, the Treasury Department's press release said, have the highest rates of infections and deaths due to the coronavirus: 223 deaths per 100,000 compared to the U.S. average of 175 deaths per 100,000.

The new aid can also be used to improve water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, but cannot be used to provide tax cuts or bolster pension plans.

Just how the new money will be used was not immediately clear. But a year ago, Gov. Pete Ricketts used a good portion of the state funds to help farmers and ranchers, whose markets were disrupted by the pandemic, and to help cities and counties with COVID-19-related expenses. About $427 million of last year's CARES Act funds were used to shore up the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, which was depleted by the record-high number of workers who received unemployment checks.

Ricketts will recommend how the new money will be spent, and those recommendations will be vetted by the Legislature's budget-writing Appropriations Committee, according to State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who heads that committee. He said the Appropriations Committee will then send its proposal to the full Legislature for approval, like other state budget proposals.

This will happen during the 2022 legislative session, Stinner said.