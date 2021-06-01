Nebraska opens up Medicaid expansion, drops plan for restrictions

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, who led the petition drive that put Medicaid expansion on the ballot, welcomed the announcement but noted the delay in reaching that point.

"I'm excited the governor's office decided to honor the will of the people after three years," he said.

The Trump administration gave initial approval to Ricketts' two-tier plan in October last year.

But President Joe Biden's administration made clear early this year that it would not approve the community engagement requirements.

In a Feb. 12 letter, federal Medicaid officials said that the community engagement requirements “would not promote the objectives of the Medicaid program” and that the other requirements were under review.

At the time, state Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said the state would halt implementation process for the requirements. That left the majority of Medicaid expansion patients with no way to get the additional benefits.