Nebraska payday lenders turn to court to fight ballot measure to cap loan rates

LINCOLN — Opponents with ties to payday lenders have brought three lawsuits against a ballot measure seeking to cap loan rates for the quick-cash businesses.
Brian Chaney of Omaha, who has worked in the payday loan industry, filed the latest legal challenge Monday in Lancaster County District Court. His lawsuit seeks to have the measure taken off the Nov. 3 ballot.
The suit is accompanied by affidavits from 188 people who say they want to withdraw their signatures from the petition to put the measure on the ballot. They claim that petition circulators did not read them the object of the petition, as required by law, and that they do not support the object of the petition.
The 188 live in 10 smaller population counties. If their signatures were removed, the petition no longer would meet the requirement to have signatures from 5% of registered voters in each of 38 counties. As a result, Chaney's suit argues, the payday lending proposal does not qualify for the ballot.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced last month that the proposal had enough signatures to go before voters at the general election. Supporters collected well over the 85,628 valid signatures needed to qualify.
The measure would cap payday loans at a 36% annual interest rate, the same limit already enacted in 16 states plus the District of Columbia. Congress also passed a 36% cap for active-duty military personnel after the Defense Department reported that payday lending was negatively affecting military readiness and the morale of troops.
Payday loans, also known as cash advances, check advances or delayed deposit loans, are a type of short-term, high-cost borrowing that people use to get small amounts of immediate cash.
Aubrey Mancuso, a spokeswoman for Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, said payday lenders are bringing the lawsuits because they know how popular the proposed rate cap is among voters.
"They're doing everything in their power to ensure voters don't get to vote on it," she said, while expressing confidence that the challenges will fall short.
The latest lawsuit joins one filed Thursday in Lancaster County District Court by Paul Bencker Sr., an Omaha man with business interests in payday lending. He claims that the ballot measure contains more than one subject, in violation of the Nebraska Constitution.
He also argues that it would put payday lenders in violation of state usury laws. Those laws generally limit interest rates to 16% annually. Payday lenders, which are licensed as delayed deposit service businesses, are exempt now because their charges are considered to be fees, not interest.
The lenders typically charge a 15% fee, rather than traditional interest, for a short time period. For example, a customer could write a $100 check dated two weeks into the future and the lender would give that person $85 cash.
Trina Thomas, the owner of Paycheck Advance, filed the first suit in Lancaster County District Court asking for a change in the language that would appear on the ballot.
In particular, she objected to including the term “payday lenders” in the ballot language, which was written by the Attorney General’s Office. Her complaint said the term is not part of the proposed law and “unfairly casts the measure in a light that would prejudice the vote in favor of the initiative.”
Thomas lost in the lower court. The Nebraska Supreme Court is slated to hear arguments in her appeal on Friday morning.
Last year in Nebraska, the fees charged by payday lenders equaled an average of 387% annual interest. The industry took in nearly $29 million in fees and penalties, according to a report from the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. The average loan was $346.
Industry representatives say the proposed caps could kill their businesses and harm people who can’t get credit elsewhere. The state limits transactions to $500 each and people can have only two loans at a time.
