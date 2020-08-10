Nebraska picks new inspector general of child welfare

LINCOLN — Jennifer Carter, an attorney with a background in health policy and child welfare, has been named the second inspector general of Nebraska child welfare.

State Ombudman Julie Rogers, who previously held the inspector general position, made the announcement Monday. She said Carter will start Sept. 2.

“Her experience, proven skill set and thoughtful and comprehensive approach will greatly assist the Legislature in this critical oversight role,” said State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board.

Carter currently works as legal counsel for the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee. She spent 11 years at Nebraska Appleseed, where she held various titles, including staff attorney, director of child welfare and health care programs and director of public policy.

Created in 2012, the Office of the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare office is a part of the Ombudsman’s Office and provides accountability for the child welfare and juvenile justice systems through independent investigations, inquiries and reviews.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.