Nebraska picks new inspector general of child welfare

“Her experience, proven skill set and thoughtful and comprehensive approach will greatly assist the Legislature in this critical oversight role,” said State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board.
Carter currently works as legal counsel for the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee. She spent 11 years at Nebraska Appleseed, where she held various titles, including staff attorney, director of child welfare and health care programs and director of public policy.
Created in 2012, the Office of the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare office is a part of the Ombudsman’s Office and provides accountability for the child welfare and juvenile justice systems through independent investigations, inquiries and reviews.
Plexiglass dividers were installed in the legislative chamber to help protect lawmakers from COVID-19.
A workers cleans the area people speak at in between people testifying at a Business and Labor Committee hearing on protections for meat packing workers in Room 1525 at the Nebraska Capitol on Thursday, August 06, 2020.
People are brought in smalls groups to testify at the Business and Labor Committee hearing on protections for meat packing workers in Room 1525 at the Nebraska Capitol on Thursday, August 06, 2020. The pandemic limited how many people could be in the room at once, so they cycled people in groups to testify.
State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks during a Business and Labor Committee hearing on a last-minute amendment he introduced to require meatpacking plants to adopt more safety measures to protect workers from COVID-19
State Sen. Julie Slama asks a question in Spanish to a former meatpacking plant employee. The former worker was testifying Thursday at the State Capitol during at a Business and Labor Committee hearing about protections for meatpacking plant workers.
Plexiglass dividers were installed in the legislative chamber to help protect Nebraska lawmakers from COVID-19.
State Sen. Megan Hunt listens during debate Thursday.
Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley watches the Legislature debate Thursday.
State Sens. Mike Hilgers, left, and Patty Pansing Brooks speak Thursday.
State Sen. John Arch talks on the phone Thursday.
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, left, talks with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan on Thursday.
Sen. Ernie Chambers, right, talks to Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature on Thursday, August 06, 2020.
Sen. Mike Groene speaks Thursday on the floor of the Legislature.
State Sens. Tony Vargas, left, and Brett Lindstrom talk Thursday on the floor of the Legislature.
State Sen. Andrew La Grone asks a question of another senator Thursday.
State Sen. Rick Kolowski puts on his mask Thursday.
State Sen. Jim Scheer, the Speaker of the Legislature, listens to debate Thursday.
Media is not allowed on the floor and spectators not allowed in the balcony of the Nebraska Unicameral due to the pandemic on Thursday, August 06, 2020.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop speaks during a Business and Labor Committee hearing on protections for meatpacking plant workers.
A worker cleans the desk where people sit to testify during a Business and Labor Committee hearing Thursday at the State Capitol.
State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks during a Business and Labor Committee hearing on protections for meatpacking workers at the State Capitol.
State Sen. Matt Hansen speaks during a committee hearing on protections for meatpacking plant workers.
Omaha Bryan teacher Terrence O'Donnel speaks during a Business and Labor Committee hearing on protections for meatpacking plant workers Thursday.
Sen. Tony Vargas, left, speaks at a Business and Labor Committee hearing on protections for meat packing workers in Room 1525 at the Nebraska Capitol on Thursday, August 06, 2020.
State Sen. Julie Slama asks a question in Spanish to a former meatpacking plant employee. The former worker was testifying Thursday at the State Capitol during at a Business and Labor Committee hearing about protections for meatpacking plant workers.
"This session, the Legislature has taken appropriate steps to improve its oversight role, first in monitoring the state’s juvenile rehabilitation facilities and also in clarifying the use of its subpoena power."
Concerns noted in a review by the state include: Many workers have more cases than allowed under state law; St. Francis does not have as many foster care beds as its contract requires; St. Francis has not implemented any new services to help the state comply with federal law.
A new leader has been chosen for Nebraska's Foster Care Review Office. Monika Gross, an attorney with more than 15 years of experience in Nebraska’s child welfare system, is the office's new executive director. Gross previously spent nine years working for PromiseShip, an Omaha-based nonprofit that contracted with the state to manage Omaha-area child welfare cases.
St. Francis Ministries, which last fall took over as the Omaha-area child welfare contractor, left abused and neglected children overnight in a waiting area meant for short visits at least 44 times over three months. The overnights are among concerns that arose during the transition of child welfare case management from the previous contractor to St. Francis. Other aspects of the transition have reportedly gone well.