Nebraska picks new inspector general of child welfare
Nebraska picks new inspector general of child welfare

Jennifer Carter

Jennifer Carter will start work as the second inspector general of Nebraska child welfare on Sept. 2.

LINCOLN — Jennifer Carter, an attorney with a background in health policy and child welfare, has been named the second inspector general of Nebraska child welfare.

State Ombudman Julie Rogers, who previously held the inspector general position, made the announcement Monday. She said Carter will start Sept. 2.

“Her experience, proven skill set and thoughtful and comprehensive approach will greatly assist the Legislature in this critical oversight role,” said State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board.

Carter currently works as legal counsel for the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee. She spent 11 years at Nebraska Appleseed, where she held various titles, including staff attorney, director of child welfare and health care programs and director of public policy.

Created in 2012, the Office of the Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare office is a part of the Ombudsman’s Office and provides accountability for the child welfare and juvenile justice systems through independent investigations, inquiries and reviews.

Martha Stoddard

Monika Gross, an attorney with more than 15 years of experience in Nebraska's child welfare system, is the office's new executive director. Gross previously spent nine years working for PromiseShip, an Omaha-based nonprofit that contracted with the state to manage Omaha-area child welfare cases.

St. Francis Ministries, which last fall took over as the Omaha-area child welfare contractor, left abused and neglected children overnight in a waiting area meant for short visits at least 44 times over three months. The overnights are among concerns that arose during the transition of child welfare case management from the previous contractor to St. Francis.

