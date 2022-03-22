Nebraska plan paid pension benefits seven years after woman's death

LINCOLN — A new state audit found that the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement System continued paying pension benefits to 11 retirees for months after their deaths.

According to a report from the Office of the State Auditor of Public Accounts, the post-mortem payments totaled nearly $278,000 and included more than $100,000 sent to one woman's account during the seven years after her death.

The post-mortem payment issue was the first of three concerns listed in the audit, which examined state-managed pension plans for school employees, judges and State Patrol members for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

Randy Gerke, the retirement agency director, said those payments have been recouped in most of the cases, but not in the seven-year case, which involved a woman who died in February 2014. He said that one has been referred to the Attorney General's Office for investigation into potential fraud.

He said the woman's benefits payments went into a joint account that she had with a family member, so the account was not closed upon her death. In fact, the audit said, the agency processed two changes to the woman's banking information after 2014 without verifying the information. The changes were made based on notification from the State Department of Administrative Services.

Gerke said the state retirement agency discovered the woman's death in February 2021, after the agency switched to a new death audit vendor. Such vendors comb Social Security records and other sources to find retirement plan members who have died.

State retirement employees regularly check obituaries printed in The World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star and Hastings Tribune to find member deaths. They rely on the death audit vendors to find others. The previous vendor reviewed lists every other month. The new one checks every week.

Gerke said he doesn't know why the state's previous vendor missed the 2014 death or the other 10 deaths. Seven were uncovered by the new vendor. Three were found by the state auditors.

"It was a good move to change vendors," he said. "The new vendor costs a little bit more but I think they're worth it."

Amounts involved in the other 10 cases ranged from $592 up to $57,802. The oldest of those cases was a person whose death was not discovered for four years.

The auditor recommended that the retirement agency strengthen its efforts to identify deaths and to work with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to get lists of death certificates issued in the state. Gerke said he is contacting HHS officials to pursue that avenue.

Another concern listed in the audit was the time it took to pay death benefits. The audit pointed to three cases in which death benefits did not get paid out for several months. Gerke said the agency is working to prevent such situations. Employees process cases in about two weeks on average, according to Gerke.

The state retirement agency manages five retirement plans that cover 145,000 people, including the three pension plans and two cash balance plans for county and state employees.

