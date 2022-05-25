Nebraska political leaders call for semi-automatic gun ban, mental health care after shooting

LINCOLN — Nebraska political leaders called for everything from a semi-automatic weapons ban to the restoration of prayer in schools after a teenage gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

But it's unclear what may actually pass in the Nebraska Legislature. Lawmakers have denied attempts to either tighten or loosen state gun laws in recent years, including proposals to arm teachers, allow permitless concealed carry, require a cooling-off period for handgun purchases and temporarily take away weapons from people suspected of being dangerous.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen called for action on "unaddressed mental health and school safety challenges" and promised to work with current Gov. Pete Ricketts, law enforcement and the Legislature to keep children safe in their classrooms.

"We have to do a better job of identifying and treating troubled individuals before they hurt themselves or others," he said. "In Nebraska, we need to further expand capacity in our mental and behavioral health care systems (and) we should allow off-duty police officers to carry firearms in school facilities."

He also called for allowing "prayer back into our schools," even though that policy prescription has been found by the U.S. Supreme Court to violate the First Amendment.

Pillen, who drew criticism for a campaign advertisement in which he racked a shotgun as he criticized President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, did not address state gun laws.

State Sen. Carol Blood, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, called for federal action on gun laws, rather than a patchwork of state laws. She said there are changes most Americans can agree upon that would improve safety without taking away guns from responsible gun owners. She did not give particulars.

Blood said mental health is part of the answer and that mental health programming has been underfunded. She also called for a change in Nebraska leadership.

"These ongoing episodes of violence against our brown and Black communities, our children and others are an opportunity to hold our elected officials accountable for their words," she said. "Our executive branch and many of the candidates in Nebraska have normalized hate."

"We need to lead by example and behave decently," Blood added.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who has pushed for laws allowing Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit, said he wants to give the families time to grieve and law enforcement time to understand what happened in Tuesday's shooting.

"After that we are going to have to do the same thing we have to do after every mass shooting," he said. "We have to remind people that gun control laws only control the behavior of law-abiding citizens. You can write all the laws you want, criminals are going to be criminals and ignore them."

Brewer also denied any potential link between the Texas shooting and the permitless concealed carry bill, which involves legal possession of firearms and has a minimum age of 21.

"It is not for the lack of some law that this happened," he said, asserting that the shooter was mentally ill and needed treatment.

Texas officials said Wednesday that the gunman, Salvador Ramos, 18, had no documented mental health issues and no known arrests. He did, however, send messages about his intentions on Facebook shortly before carrying them out. Officials said he legally purchased two AR-style rifles last week.

Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, who introduced a bill three years ago to allow teachers and other school and college personnel to carry handguns on campus, said Wednesday that he doesn't see a need for new state gun laws.

"Changing gun laws in Nebraska will do nothing but punish law-abiding, Second Amendment-respecting citizens," he said. "Guns are not at the root of these mass-shooting events."

Halloran pointed instead to what he said was a disproportionate percentage of shooters without a respectable or responsible father figure in their family structure.

"Many of our laws, mostly at the federal level, promote more significant welfare support to those who do not have a 'father/husband' in the household," he said. "This incentivizes fatherless households. These irresponsible 'culture-shaping' laws need to be addressed ... instead of changing gun laws."

But Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, who was among the leaders in blocking permitless concealed carry this year, said Nebraska needs laws to regulate and restrict the sale of semi-automatic weapons. He said it would be better to have federal action on the issue, but he also is researching potential state legislation.

"All options need to be on the table," he said. "If our representatives in Congress will not protect children, we may need to act at the state level."

"Obviously I am saddened and sick over what happened in Uvalde yesterday and Buffalo last week," Cavanaugh added. "I continue to be shocked that a person could do this to their fellow humans, but I am also shocked by our lack of action when presented with so many tragedies."

Lawmakers last year passed a bill introduced by Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg to expand an anonymous school reporting system statewide. The system, called Safe2Help Nebraska, offers students, staff and community members a way to report concerning behavior, including signs of potential violence.

The system began in January 2020 as a pilot program in Douglas County and has now been picked up by about a quarter of all school districts. It has received more than 1,000 total reports since January 2020, including 10 tip reports about planned school attacks.

