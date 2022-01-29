Nebraska politicians cheer anti-abortion bills, possible overturn of Roe at Walk for Life

It is unknown at this point in the session if those measures will advance and become laws. On the other side of the issue, Sen. Megan Hunt proposed two bills earlier this year that would expand abortion access. One would eliminate a current prohibition that keeps health insurance providers from providing abortion coverage and the other would expand the types of practitioners that can provide abortions.

“We stand here today for the unborn, for those who can’t speak for themselves,” Albrecht told the crowd. “These are lives that should have been saved, should never have been taken away from us.”

Ron Brown, senior offensive analyst for the Huskers football team, also spoke at the event and shared his own story of being adopted as a child.

“I thank the Lord for life, and I thank the Lord for the celebration of life and the privilege of being born through the womb of a mother, even if it wasn’t planned,” he said.

Many speakers remarked about the size of the crowd, as well as the unseasonably warm temperatures. The annual event has proceeded in past years in the face of frigid weather. Saturday, by comparison, saw the high temperature climb north of 50 degrees.