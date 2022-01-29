Nebraska politicians cheer anti-abortion bills, possible overturn of Roe at Walk for Life

LINCOLN — Nearly a dozen Nebraska politicians, from the state to the federal level, on Saturday expressed hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and cheered for the passage of abortion limitations.
They shared that message with thousands of abortion opponents who gathered at the Nebraska State Capitol for the 48th annual Nebraska Walk for Life, organized by Nebraska Right to Life.
Many held signs and applauded as elected officials and others addressed the crowd. Speakers included Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, and U.S. Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon.
Fischer focused her remarks on current bills proposed in the Senate, such as the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which is meant to protect the life of a child born after a failed abortion. She also noted the Supreme Court’s looming decision on a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks.
During arguments in December, the conservative-leaning Supreme Court indicated that it would uphold the Mississippi law, and may even overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that established a nationwide right to abortion, the Associated Press reported. A decision isn’t expected before June.
“We have a number of bills up in the United States Senate that Sen. Sasse and I are both working on, but it’s an uphill battle,” Fischer said. “We need to change the minds and the hearts of people in this country so they have an understanding of how important life is.”
Bacon praised the consensus among all members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation in their anti-abortion stance, and also thanked attendees for their advocacy work.
“We’ve had tremendous victories in this past year,” he said. “That didn’t just happen — it took grassroots work in your neighborhoods, writing letters to the editor, getting on the radio. All the things that you do in this team effort has delivered victories in the courts.”
State Sens. Julie Slama, Joni Albrecht, Mike Flood, Suzanne Geist and Mike Hilgers expressed support for anti-abortion legislation at both the state and national levels.
Geist, Albrecht, Flood and Slama all introduced bills earlier this month that would limit abortion access.
Slama introduced a “heartbeat bill” that would make it illegal to perform an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detectable. Flood and Albrecht introduced a “trigger bill” that would ban all abortions if Roe v. Wade is struck down. Geist introduced a bill that would establish limitations for providing chemical abortions.
It is unknown at this point in the session if those measures will advance and become laws. On the other side of the issue, Sen. Megan Hunt proposed two bills earlier this year that would expand abortion access. One would eliminate a current prohibition that keeps health insurance providers from providing abortion coverage and the other would expand the types of practitioners that can provide abortions.
“We stand here today for the unborn, for those who can’t speak for themselves,” Albrecht told the crowd. “These are lives that should have been saved, should never have been taken away from us.”
Ron Brown, senior offensive analyst for the Huskers football team, also spoke at the event and shared his own story of being adopted as a child.
“I thank the Lord for life, and I thank the Lord for the celebration of life and the privilege of being born through the womb of a mother, even if it wasn’t planned,” he said.
Many speakers remarked about the size of the crowd, as well as the unseasonably warm temperatures. The annual event has proceeded in past years in the face of frigid weather. Saturday, by comparison, saw the high temperature climb north of 50 degrees.
University of Nebraska at Omaha student Delaney Volnek said she attended the march to stand up for life.
“I’m adopted, so being pro-life means a lot to me, as I know that there was a different option for my birth mom,” she said.
Marcia Borcher of Steinauer said she is excited to see the anti-abortion legislature being proposed at various levels of government.
“I think this year is a really pivotal year,” she said. “If Roe v. Wade is going to be overturned, that would be awesome.”
Around a dozen counter-protesters were present Saturday. Their shouts could be heard at times as the speakers addressed the crowd.
Megan Stump of Lincoln said she came to show support for a woman’s right to choose.
“All the people that stand for pro-life are for taking away the services and stuff that would help kids after they’re born, and they don’t care about any of that,” she said. “It’s important to keep our voices heard.”