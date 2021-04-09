Nebraska prison inmate sues state after being blocked from getting an abortion

LINCOLN — A Nebraska prison inmate sued the state on Friday, saying that her right to obtain an abortion has been unconstitutionally blocked by prison officials and that she needs the procedure by next week.

The woman, who was identified as "Jane Roe" in the lawsuit, had offered, through her family, to pay the costs of the medical procedure, as well as the transportation and security expenses from the state's women's prison in York to a clinic in Lincoln. Roe became pregnant weeks before entering prison in February, according to her mother.

The lawsuit said she was blocked from obtaining an abortion by the warden of the prison, citing a prison policy that all large amounts of money deposited in an inmate's cash account — such as the money for the abortion — is frozen for 21 days.

Because Roe is 15 weeks and three days pregnant, that 21-day delay would make it too late to obtain an abortion, prison officials told the inmate. That's because the Planned Parenthood clinic in Lincoln only performs abortions up to 16.6 weeks of pregnancy.

The lawsuit, filed by the ACLU of Nebraska, seeks an emergency temporary restraining order so Roe can be transported to an appointment she's made for Tuesday to obtain an abortion.