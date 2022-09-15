Nebraska property owners pass up nearly $200 million in tax relief

LINCOLN — Nebraska property owners left nearly $200 million worth of property tax relief on the table this year, according to state officials.

State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton said Thursday that property owners claimed only about 60% of the income tax credits available under a two-year-old property tax relief program.

That's the same proportion as last year, when the amount allocated for the program was $125 million. This year, lawmakers put $548 million toward the program, enough to provide property owners with refundable income tax credits equal to about 25% of their school property taxes paid.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts said that not all Nebraskans took advantage of the credits when they filed their income taxes for 2021. On Thursday, he said there is still time to get the money.

"That is significant tax relief," he said. "We want to get the word out through this press conference today to remind Nebraskans to claim it."

State lawmakers created the credit two years ago as part of Legislative Bill 1107. The income tax credits are in addition to a long-standing property tax credit program, which distributed $300 million this year.

The older credits are automatically applied as a deduction on the annual property tax statement. Taxpayers must claim the new credits when filing income taxes. The credits are refundable, meaning that taxpayers get money back if their property tax credit exceeds what they owe in income taxes.

Ricketts said people can still get the LB 1107 credits for 2020 and 2021 by filing special forms, which are available on the Nebraska Department of Revenue website.

But he also said that money left unclaimed from the past two years will be added to the amount available for 2022. The carryover funds will allow property owners to get credits equaling about 30% of their K-12 property taxes paid, as well as 30% of community college property taxes paid.

A law passed this spring added the community colleges to the income tax credit program.

Taxpayers claimed $77 million of the $125 million available for 2020 and, so far, have claimed $350 million out of the $548 million for 2021, according to Revenue Department figures.

Fulton said the amount claimed could increase as some business entities file their taxes. Legislation passed last year made it less complicated for so-called pass-through entities, such as partnerships and LLCs, to claim the credits and pass them on to owners. He said those entities often seek filing extensions beyond the April 15 deadline.

Both Fulton and Ricketts said they expect more property owners will claim the LB 1107 credits as the program gets more established. They pointed to the Earned Income Tax Credit, a refundable income tax credit available for lower income parents, as an example of a credit that took time to gain traction.