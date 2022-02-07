Nebraska property tax plan would limit school spending more than intended

LINCOLN — Two key proponents of a plan to cap school property tax growth acknowledge that it would not work as intended.

But the two, State Sens. Tom Briese of Albion and Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, threw the ball back at critics of Legislative Bill 986, challenging them to propose something better.

"This is not perfect, but there is not even an effort to get to perfect," said Linehan, who chairs the Legislature's Revenue Committee.

Briese, who introduced the measure and named it his priority for the year, expressed similar frustration. He said he has been open to compromise but has found no takers among Nebraska education officials, who mounted a united front against the bill.

"I'm not married to any of the numbers we have in there, but it's been the practice of the opponents to just say no," he said.