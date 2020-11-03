Nebraska pulls off election during COVID-19 mostly without a hitch

Endless lines. Mass confusion. Voter suppression and intimidation.
Those are the nightmares that did not happen across the Cornhusker State during the pandemic election of 2020, the one that many voters had lost sleep over.
Almost everywhere, lines were short and people were polite. In Douglas County, nearly everyone wore masks.
Nebraska Nice prevailed.
“It’s one of the smoothest Election Days we’ve ever had,” said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.
Kruse attributed that in large part to the huge number of people who voted early, either by mail or in person.
As of early Monday, 482,919 mail-in ballots had already been returned and accepted, according to the U.S. Elections Project, which uses data from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. That’s 88% of all requested mail-in ballots statewide.
The number is about double the early ballots received and a little more than half of total votes cast in 2016.
The Douglas County Election Commission reported that 155,677 people (including 71,185 Democrats and 52,056 Republicans) had returned mail-in ballots and that 13,616 people had voted in person.
John Cartier, director of voting rights for Civic Nebraska, said an Adams County polling place ran short of ballots. And in the town of Ceresco, two people received — and returned — ballots that had been mostly filled out already.
He also said Nebraskans still were required to cast too many provisional ballots. But he thought we were luckier than voters in many states.
“Overall, our elections are run really well,” he said.
Two men who voted within minutes of each other at Standing Stone Bible Church in Gretna went in the other direction from how they voted in the 2016 election.
Dan Cherveny, 73, is a registered Republican and voted for President Donald Trump four years ago. This year, however, he voted for former Vice President Joe Biden — mostly, he said, because of the pandemic.
Trump, he said, was “looking out for our pocket book as opposed to caring about other people.
“I feel like (the pandemic) was kind of recklessly handled,” Cherveny said.
Luke Shook, 40, said he voted for Hillary Clinton four years ago but voted for Trump this time. He said he is fed up with career politicians who come from the “same group of cronies.”
Shook owns a gym. He said his business was able to stay open during the pandemic because he lives in a Republican-led state.
“My business has done the best” under Trump, Shook said.
Crowds dwindled toward closing times at many polling places in the Omaha metro area. But among those voting during the last hour was Teresa Bowman, who really, really wanted to vote against Trump, and for Congressional candidate Kara Eastman.
Bowman has had some health issues and she has a 2-year-old at home.
“I made a plan to vote early, but it fell through, “ said Bowman, 38.
She lucked out, though. Bowman had heard all the stories about huge lines at the polls. But when she got to her polling place at the Hampton Inn, 11201 Davenport St., in west Omaha, just after 7 p.m., she cruised right in. No line at all.
“I would have felt bad if I didn’t make it,” she said. “It’s the first election where I’ve really been passionate. “
Levelle Wells voted in person to avoid any controversy with his vote.
Wells cast his vote at Benson Park Pavilion, near 72nd Street and Military Avenue.
Wells said he cast votes for Terrell McKinney and Ernie Chambers. In the presidential race, Wells opted for Native American candidate Mark Charles.
“Being Native American, my trust tells me they’re not for me,” he said of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“I did my part as a citizen of this country,” Wells said.
Sasse might have been able to expand his early 2-to-1 lead over his closest competitor, Omaha baker Chris Janicek, if the senator had not been heard on an audio clip sharply criticizing President Donald Trump.