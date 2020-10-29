Nebraska raises revenue projection, which could mean a boost for property tax relief program

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s new property tax relief program could start growing right away if future state tax revenue matches projections issued Thursday.

The state’s revenue forecasting board increased its projections enough to potentially trigger an $86 million bump in the amount of money devoted to the new income tax credit for property taxpayers.

If actual revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30 matches the projections, the credit would grow from $125 million in its first year to $211.7 million for its second year. The first year of credits will apply to 2020 income taxes, which will be filed in 2021. The second year will apply to 2021 income taxes.

Gov. Pete Ricketts hailed the new forecast, which comes in the midst of economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This new forecast is a reflection of the resilience of Nebraskans and the strong economy they have built,” he said in a statement. “This forecast sets Nebraska up to not only deliver the new property tax relief signed into law this year, but to grow it in the future years.”