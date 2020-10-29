Nebraska raises revenue projection, which could mean a boost for property tax relief program

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s new property tax relief program could start growing right away if future state tax revenue matches projections issued Thursday.
The state’s revenue forecasting board increased its projections enough to potentially trigger an $86 million bump in the amount of money devoted to the new income tax credit for property taxpayers.
If actual revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30 matches the projections, the credit would grow from $125 million in its first year to $211.7 million for its second year. The first year of credits will apply to 2020 income taxes, which will be filed in 2021. The second year will apply to 2021 income taxes.
Gov. Pete Ricketts hailed the new forecast, which comes in the midst of economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This new forecast is a reflection of the resilience of Nebraskans and the strong economy they have built,” he said in a statement. “This forecast sets Nebraska up to not only deliver the new property tax relief signed into law this year, but to grow it in the future years.”
State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, sounded upbeat as well. He said the forecast supports his expectation that the state will be able to fully fund the new property tax program within five years while replenishing the cash reserve.
“It was a positive report,” he said. “I’m cautiously optimistic.”
But he also said the revenue forecast, which covers the current fiscal year and the two-year budget period ending June 30, 2023, encompasses a lot of unknowns. Most revolve around the pandemic and the presidential election, the impacts of which are difficult to predict.
“This report probably has as much uncertainty embedded in it as I’ve seen,” Stinner said.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, the board increased its previous prediction of state tax revenue by $281 million. That would bring total revenue for the year to $5.29 billion — a 7% increase over the prior year.
The tax package passed in August requires growth in income tax credits for Nebraska property taxpayers when state tax revenue increases by more than 3.5%. Property owners can claim the refundable credits on their income taxes to offset part of what they paid in property taxes for schools.
For the next two fiscal years, the forecasting board projected state tax revenue of $4.92 billion and $5.28 billion respectively, as the nation and state recover from the pandemic.
Tom Bergquist, director of the Legislative Fiscal Office, said several factors make it difficult to compare revenue from the current fiscal year with the following years.
One key factor was the delayed filing deadline for 2019 income taxes, which artificially increased the current year’s tax revenue. In addition, the new property tax relief program means higher income tax refunds, which translates into lower net income tax revenue.
Under the new tax law, although state tax revenue would drop in fiscal year 2021-22, compared with the current year, the income tax credits for property taxpayers would remain at the $211 million level. The credits would increase again the following year, if actual revenue matches the projections.
Stinner said the projections move the state closer to balance for the upcoming state budget period, despite the drop in revenue between the current fiscal year and the 2021-22 fiscal year. Previous estimates showed a $787 million gap between projected revenue and anticipated spending. The new projections would narrow the gap to $183 million.
But Renee Fry, executive director of the OpenSky Policy Institute, a Lincoln-based think tank, said the revenue forecast will add to the cost of the income tax credits for property taxpayers, increasing the potential for a budget shortfall.
“That means less money for key services like education and public safety, and it’s only going to get worse over time,” she said.
The estimates will change several times before the Legislature signs off on a new state budget. Officials will update the spending estimates next month. The forecasting board will meet again in late February and in late April to revise the revenue projections.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.