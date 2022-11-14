Nebraska reaches $11.9 million settlement with Google on location tracking data

LINCOLN — Nebraska has reached an $11.9 million settlement with Google to close out a multistate investigation into the firm's location tracking practices.

Attorney General Doug Peterson announced the settlement Monday, along with the attorneys general of 39 other states. The agreement, worth $391.5 million in total, is the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history.

Along with the monetary settlement, the agreement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices, limits the firm's use and storage of certain types of location information and requires Google account controls to be more user-friendly.

The investigation began following a 2018 Associated Press story that revealed Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.”

The story focused on two Google account settings: location history and web & app activity. Location history is “off” unless a user turns on the setting, but web & app activity, a separate account setting, is automatically “on” when users, including all Android phone users set up a Google account.

As detailed in the settlement, the attorneys general found that Google had violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014.

Specifically, the firm caused users to be confused about the scope of the location history setting, the fact that the web & app activity setting existed and also collected location information and the extent to which consumers who use Google products and services could limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.

Location data is a key part of Google’s digital advertising business. Google uses the personal and behavioral data it collects to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of its advertising customers.

Yet location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects. Even a limited amount of location data can expose a person’s identity and routines and can be used to infer personal details.

The AP reported that the privacy issue with location tracking affected some 2 billion users of devices that run Google’s Android operating software and hundreds of millions of worldwide iPhone users who rely on Google for maps or search.

Under the terms of the settlement, Google must show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off,” make key information about location tracking easily seen and give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

Peterson and the attorney general of Oregon led the settlement negotiations on behalf of the multistate group.

The location tracking investigation was separate from a federal antitrust lawsuit filed in December 2020 by Nebraska, Colorado and 36 other states. That case is scheduled to go to trial in September.