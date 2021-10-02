Nebraska redistricting is done — find out which state and congressional districts you live in

After an intense special session at the Legislature, Nebraska's redrawn voting district maps went into effect on Friday.
In the congressional map, all of Douglas County stayed in the 2nd District (known as Nebraska's "blue dot"), which is currently represented by Rep. Don Bacon.
The newly drawn district, though, also includes the more rural Saunders County. And the 1st District, which is currently represented by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, now includes La Vista and the bulk of Papillion in Sarpy County.
Even with the redrawn map, Democrat Joe Biden would have claimed the 2nd District's Electoral College vote, according to a World-Herald analysis.
Find out what congressional district you live in here:
The legislative map underwent significant reshuffling.
District 36 in central Nebraska was picked up and moved to western Sarpy County, reflecting a population shift. State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg no longer represents the people who elected him for his last year in office. He is term-limited.
That move had ripple effects.
Legislators placed District 36 near two of the districts that saw the most growth over the last decade, Districts 39 and 49. That left another fast-growing area, Bennington, to figure out, according to Sen. Justin Wayne, vice chair of the Redistricting Committee.
In the new map, Districts 10 (represented by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington) and 18 (represented by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha) in northwest Douglas County were pressure points in negotiations. The 10th had been a competitive district: DeBoer won her seat with just 50.1% of votes (105 votes) in the 2018 general election.
DeBoer is running for reelection next year, but Lindstrom is term-limited and running for governor. In the new map, the two districts essentially appear to switch places.
DeBoer has personal ties to the area, but she also knows change happens and lawmakers needed to finish redistricting. She thinks what passed is a “decent compromise.”
“I was sad to see the district divided out like that,” she said, “but I do think it is probably just the math.”
She’s happy her childhood home and her current home remain in the district, she said, and while one of her brothers was already in-district, now a second brother is, too. And so is her favorite Chinese restaurant.
Now, she said she’s excited to represent the people in the new District 10.
“I’m just looking forward, I’m not looking backward,” DeBoer said. “And the ultimate thing is, as far as I‘m concerned, we had to get an agreement.”
Other big shifts in the map include the Lincoln area, where some neighborhoods will now be in otherwise rural districts.
Find out what state legislative district you live in here:
And find out more about your state senator by clicking here.