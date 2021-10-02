Nebraska redistricting is done — find out which state and congressional districts you live in

That move had ripple effects.

Legislators placed District 36 near two of the districts that saw the most growth over the last decade, Districts 39 and 49. That left another fast-growing area, Bennington, to figure out, according to Sen. Justin Wayne, vice chair of the Redistricting Committee.

In the new map, Districts 10 (represented by Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington) and 18 (represented by Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha) in northwest Douglas County were pressure points in negotiations. The 10th had been a competitive district: DeBoer won her seat with just 50.1% of votes (105 votes) in the 2018 general election.

DeBoer is running for reelection next year, but Lindstrom is term-limited and running for governor. In the new map, the two districts essentially appear to switch places.

DeBoer has personal ties to the area, but she also knows change happens and lawmakers needed to finish redistricting. She thinks what passed is a “decent compromise.”

“I was sad to see the district divided out like that,” she said, “but I do think it is probably just the math.”