Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon gets high marks for cooperation in group's national ratings

Nebraska’s top political leaders drew markedly different scores for cross-party collaboration from a nonprofit’s new national ratings developed to help voters and encourage bipartisanship.
The Common Ground Committee rated Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon as top in the nation for his willingness to work with others. He scored 108 out of a possible 110 points.
At the other end of the Nebraska ratings was Gov. Pete Ricketts, who scored zero.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry scored slightly above average, and the rest of the Nebraska congressional delegation — Rep. Adrian Smith and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse — scored average. All six of Nebraska’s elected leaders are Republicans.
This was the second year that Common Ground scored political leaders and any candidates seeking to replace them.
Erik Olsen, co-founder of Common Ground, said the organization draws from various sources to evaluate an elected leader’s willingness to foster relationships with people in another party, their communication style and any special steps they have taken to advance dialogue.
To evaluate on-the-job collaboration for congressional delegations, the metric relies on the Bipartisan Index developed at Georgetown University. For governors, it uses a FiveThirtyEight Index that assesses popularity beyond party lines. For personal actions, metrics include membership in bipartisan caucuses and organizations. Also included are co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation and participation in A Starting Point, an online news site dedicated to bipartisanship.
“We’ve tried our best to take the subjectivity out of it,” Olsen said.
Bacon’s high rating was based on a variety of actions. He is a member of the Bipartisan Congressional Exchange and in years past has visited the California district of a Democratic colleague (the visit was virtual during the pandemic), joined a Democrat on A Starting Point to discuss the death penalty, has received the Legislative Action Award from the Bipartisan Policy Center and is a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus and the Civility and Respect Caucus.
In a statement, Bacon wrote that he appreciated being recognized for working toward common ground.
“While I don’t agree with everything my colleagues say, we disagree agreeably and find common ground on issues that unite all Americans,” he wrote.
The rating doesn’t include a politician’s voting record.
“It’s not about crossing the aisle (to vote),” Olsen said. “It’s where are people finding ways to work with members in a bipartisan manner.”
Bacon was one of 13 House Republicans who on Friday voted in support of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Nebraska’s other two House members, Fortenberry and Smith, voted against the $1 trillion package, somewhat mirroring a divide in the Senate, where Fischer voted in favor of the bill and Sasse voted against it.
Sasse, who wrote a book how the nation could heal its divide, would have scored below average if it weren’t for the 10 points he got for his book. That’s because he was the only member of the state’s congressional delegation to score zero in the categories of official performance and personal actions.
In addition to official performance and personal actions, the scores were based on public statements and willingness to commit, in a survey, to positive behaviors. Bonus points were awarded for exemplary efforts, which Bacon received for some of his bipartisan efforts and Sasse received for his book.
Sasse’s office declined to comment on the Common Ground ratings.
Beyond getting zero in each of five categories, Ricketts’ score included only this statement: “No evidence of Common Grounder spirit or practice yet found or provided.” In terms of governors, the scores of Republican Govs. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis of Florida were slightly higher than Ricketts.
Ricketts’ spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment on the rating.
Fischer’s and Smith’s offices did not respond to requests for comment. Fortenberry’s office did not immediately offer a comment on the congressman’s rating.
A zero is not the worst score possible because the group awards negative points for insulting an opponent. Former President Donald Trump scored -20 during his time in office, according to the organization.
President Joe Biden has a rating of 41, which places him in the somewhat above average category.
Common Ground’s largest funders, according to a tax filing, include the Tenacre Foundation (a Christian Science organization) and the Glassmeyer Family Fund.