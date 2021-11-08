Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon gets high marks for cooperation in group's national ratings

Sasse, who wrote a book how the nation could heal its divide, would have scored below average if it weren’t for the 10 points he got for his book. That’s because he was the only member of the state’s congressional delegation to score zero in the categories of official performance and personal actions.

In addition to official performance and personal actions, the scores were based on public statements and willingness to commit, in a survey, to positive behaviors. Bonus points were awarded for exemplary efforts, which Bacon received for some of his bipartisan efforts and Sasse received for his book.

Sasse’s office declined to comment on the Common Ground ratings.

Beyond getting zero in each of five categories, Ricketts’ score included only this statement: “No evidence of Common Grounder spirit or practice yet found or provided.” In terms of governors, the scores of Republican Govs. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis of Florida were slightly higher than Ricketts.

Ricketts’ spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment on the rating.

Fischer’s and Smith’s offices did not respond to requests for comment. Fortenberry’s office did not immediately offer a comment on the congressman’s rating.