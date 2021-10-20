Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty to federal charges

LINCOLN — The defense attorney representing U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry against allegations that he misled and obstructed a federal investigation came out swinging during the congressman's initial court hearing in a Los Angeles federal courtroom on Wednesday.
John Littrell, a lawyer based in Los Angeles, said that he will soon file motions to dismiss the charges against Fortenberry, who has represented Nebraska's 1st District since 2005, and to quash any statements the congressman made to federal investigators because "he was misled."
Fortenberry, 60, is charged with three felonies stemming from statements he made to federal investigators probing illegal "conduit" contributions made by a Nigerian billionaire to his 2016 reelection campaign. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday.
Knowingly deceiving federal agents is punishable by up to five years in prison on each charge. Fortenberry and his wife have said the allegations are false, and that he is being punished for fully cooperating with an FBI probe that included two interviews with Fortenberry in 2019.
During a half-hour-long arraignment hearing before U.S. District Judge Rozella Oliver, Fortenberry's defense attorney said the congressman wasn't being accused of knowing at the time that $30,200 in contributions to his campaign at an L.A. fundraiser originated from a foreigner, which is illegal. Rather, Fortenberry was charged because he forgot he had been informed later that the donations likely originated from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire interested in Middle East policy.
Littrell said that federal investigators had employed an informant, prior to two FBI interviews in 2019, to tell Fortenberry that the contributions in 2016 probably originated with Chagoury and were illegal. Chagoury, investigators said, gave $30,200 in cash to an associate based in Washington, D.C., for distribution to an organizer of the fundraiser at an L.A. restaurant. The donations ultimately were given by a group of people.
"He wasn't able to remember all the details of that call," Littrell said of Fortenberry during Wednesday's court hearing. "As a result, we have a federal felony case."
Littrell said he will also be moving to dismiss the lead prosecutor in the case, assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, because he will be a witness in the case. Another motion, Littrell said, will be filed to dismiss the California case for lack of jurisdiction because the allegations involve meetings with federal investigators in Lincoln and Washington, D.C., in 2019.
Jenkins, the prosecutor, told the judge that Fortenberry had violated his oath of office "in a particularly disturbing way" by obstructing the federal investigation. He argued for pretrial supervision of the congressman.
The indictment alleges that Fortenberry eventually learned in a 2018 phone call that the donations originated with Chagoury, and then didn't share that with federal investigators and failed to amend his federal political contribution report. It also claims that Fortenberry, despite knowing the 2016 contributions were illegal, sought to line up a second fundraiser with the same group of people.
Fortenberry, who appeared via video link at the hearing, gave short answers to questions posed by the judge. He was ordered to have no contact with potential witnesses in the case, and to post a $50,000 unsecured bond.
