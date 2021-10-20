Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty to federal charges

During a half-hour-long arraignment hearing before U.S. District Judge Rozella Oliver, Fortenberry's defense attorney said the congressman wasn't being accused of knowing at the time that $30,200 in contributions to his campaign at an L.A. fundraiser originated from a foreigner, which is illegal. Rather, Fortenberry was charged because he forgot he had been informed later that the donations likely originated from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian billionaire interested in Middle East policy.

Littrell said that federal investigators had employed an informant, prior to two FBI interviews in 2019, to tell Fortenberry that the contributions in 2016 probably originated with Chagoury and were illegal. Chagoury, investigators said, gave $30,200 in cash to an associate based in Washington, D.C., for distribution to an organizer of the fundraiser at an L.A. restaurant. The donations ultimately were given by a group of people.

"He wasn't able to remember all the details of that call," Littrell said of Fortenberry during Wednesday's court hearing. "As a result, we have a federal felony case."