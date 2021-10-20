Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry pleads not guilty to federal charges

LINCOLN — The defense attorney representing U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry came out swinging Wednesday during the congressman's initial court hearing over allegations that he misled and obstructed a federal investigation into illegal campaign contributions.

John Littrell, a lawyer based in San Clemente, California, told a federal judge that he will soon file motions to dismiss the charges against Fortenberry and to quash any statements the congressman made to federal investigators because "he was misled."

Fortenberry, who has represented Nebraska's 1st District since 2005, is charged with three felonies stemming from statements he made to federal investigators probing illegal "conduit" contributions made by a Nigerian billionaire to his 2016 reelection campaign. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday.

Knowingly deceiving federal agents is punishable by up to five years in prison on each charge. Fortenberry, 60, and his wife have said the allegations are false, and that he is being “betrayed” for fully cooperating with an FBI probe that included two interviews with Fortenberry in 2019.