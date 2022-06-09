Nebraska representatives vote against House gun control bills

Nebraska's representatives stayed with their fellow Republicans and voted against two gun control bills that passed the U.S. House of Representatives this week.

Both Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith, R-Neb., voted against H.R. 7910, which would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds. The bill passed in the House Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, the House also passed H.R. 2377, referred to as a red-flag bill, which would allow families, police and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people at extreme risk of harming themselves or others. Bacon and Smith also voted against that bill.

Both bills passed on largely party line votes, with five Republicans joining nearly every Democrat to vote in favor of both measures, according to the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives. Neither bill stands much chance in the Senate, where greater bipartisan buy-in is needed.

Bacon, whose congressional district includes Omaha, criticized H.R. 7910 in a press release Wednesday, saying it would do "little to nothing" to prevent gun violence and would punish innocent citizens.

“I oppose raising the age of purchase because this country trusts young adults at the age of 18 to vote and to serve in the military protecting our country,” Bacon said in the press release. “So why aren’t they considered mature enough to purchase a gun? If a person has a record of violence, then I would support, but I cannot when this impacts adults who have done nothing wrong.”

Bacon said he supported one aspect of the bill, which would require the Attorney General to submit a report on the demographic data on the individuals deemed ineligible to purchase a firearm based on background checks one year after the bill is enacted. He said this measure was supported by the vast majority of representatives.

On the red flag bill, Bacon told The World-Herald he supports the idea "on principle," but he believes the bills would offer too many opportunities to restrict gun access for law-abiding citizens.

The House bill would allow a judge to temporarily remove and store firearms until a hearing can be held, up to two weeks later, to determine whether the firearms should be returned or kept for a specific period.

One aspect of the bill Bacon said he supported was language that encouraged states to draft their own gun reform legislation, as he believes gun control should be a state issue. However, he said this part of the bill contradicts the main objective, which gives the federal government the ability to restrict gun access.

Gun-related legislation has struggled to advance in the Nebraska Legislature in recent years. Earlier this year, a measure that would have done away with permitting requirements for concealed carry in Nebraska — known as permitless carry — fell two votes shy of overcoming a filibuster.

In 2020, several gun-related bills brought hundreds of opponents to the State Capitol. A red-flag bill failed to advance that year in the face of opposition from gun rights advocates, including Gov. Pete Ricketts.

In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Ricketts has advocated at multiple press conferences for improving mental health resources as an answer to gun violence, rather than limiting gun access. He has directly spoken out against raising the age limit for gun purchases.

Bacon criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not working with Republicans on either House bill, saying Pelosi did not seek out input from any Republican representatives. He said the only chance for "meaningful legislation" to be passed is in the Senate, where Democrats and Republicans are collaborating on potential gun reform.

Bacon said he and other representatives are negotiating with senators on bipartisan legislation. He said it's too early to provide specific details but confirmed mental health would likely be addressed in some way.

Smith echoed Bacon's comments in a Thursday statement, saying that lawmakers need to find "common ground" in order to pass legislation to prevent future gun violence. He promoted solutions such as strengthening school security, improving mental health care and increasing gun safety training.

"It’s a shame House Democrats have rushed forward with bills that would do little to make our country safer," Smith said in an email statement. "Democrats should not ignore the focused, commonsense solutions put forward by House Republicans — bills that actually have a chance of passing the Senate — but this week they have done just that.”

Smith and Bacon were the only Nebraskans voting on the bills. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry vacated the state's other congressional seat earlier this year. State Sens. Mike Flood of Norfolk and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln are running in a June 28 special election to serve out the remainder of Fortenberry's term.

A campaign spokesperson for Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, said she supports red-flag legislation but didn't comment further on the House bills. A spokesperson for Flood, a Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

