Nebraska revenue forecast raised by $90 million, boosting property tax credits

Senators already passed a $9.7 billion budget covering those years. The new forecast leaves them with $245 million of unobligated revenue, although bills pending before the full Legislature would more than use up that amount.

The updated forecast also means a sizeable boost to the new property tax program, which offers income tax credits to property owners to offset part of their school property taxes. Lawmakers set aside $125 million for the first year of the program, which Nebraskans can claim when they file their 2020 income taxes.

If actual tax revenue meets projections, a law passed last year would earmark $358.7 million for the new credits in each of the next two fiscal years. The law determines the amount of tax credits based on the growth of tax revenue. The credit total remains flat when revenue grows at 3.5% or less.