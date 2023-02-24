LINCOLN — A slight drop in state tax receipts was not enough to convince the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board to adjust its optimistic revenue forecast from four months ago.

The board voted unanimously Friday to maintain its October revenue forecast, which increased Nebraska's revenue projections for the next two fiscal years by roughly $1.8 billion, bringing the anticipated revenue for both years to more than $13 billion. Members indicated they would rather wait for their next meeting in April to get more information. That April meeting is the board's final one before the Legislature sets the state's two-year budget.

Officials from the State Department of Revenue and the Legislative Fiscal Office projected a slight drop in general fund revenues of about 1% for the current fiscal year, amounting to about a $100 million decrease. Legislative Fiscal Analyst Keisha Patent said the dip is largely due to a decline in sales and individual income tax revenues, which were responsible for state tax collections between November and January being roughly 1.5% lower than projections.

Patent said she expects February's tax receipts will show a slight bounce back in revenue, although the month's receipts were still lower than projections as of Friday.

Despite the drop, multiple board members said they were optimistic that Nebraska was in good shape to handle the slight downturn.

"I think we'll be able to weather this storm," said board member Leslie Andersen.

The board's October projections would add more than $620 million to the state’s cash reserve, bringing it to a record-breaking $2.3 billion. At the time, the board's projections were higher than the projections made by the Department of Revenue and the Legislative Fiscal Office, though the forecasting board anticipated slower growth through 2024 and 2025.

The lack of change came as no surprise to State Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, chair of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, who said he expected the projections would remain flat. He said the numbers indicate the economy is holding steady.

It also means the Appropriations Committee will not have to change course as it considers a combined 87 legislative bills proposing different spending proposals. The forecasting board's April meeting will come around the same time the committee finalizes its budget plan, which then must be approved by the full Legislature.

The committee released its preliminary budget plan last week. It would increase state spending at twice the rate proposed by Gov. Jim Pillen, who has put forth a combined $457 million in potential tax cuts. Clements said the difference between the two budget proposals largely lies in the committee's decision to include those pending funding requests in its plan.

Clements said the committee will continue holding public hearings on the remaining budget bills for the next month. The committee will try to balance the funding requests with Pillen's repeated calls for tax cuts.

"Everybody thinks we have a lot of money," Clements said. "But the governor would prefer tax cuts, and he has a veto pen."

Legislative rules require the committee to get its final budget plan to the full Legislature by May 2, the 70th day of the session. The budget must be passed by May 18, the 80th day.

