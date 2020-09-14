Nebraska salutes those who care for those wounded in military service

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Being a caregiver to a soldier wounded in battle is a full-time job that can be “mentally, physically and emotionally draining,” according to Andrea Dorsey of Omaha.

Besides caring for her husband, Joe, who suffered back, neck and emotional injuries from the explosion of an improvised explosive device in Iraq in 2004, she also cares for two children and holds down a job as a teacher.

Dorsey said the 5.5 million spouses, children and parents who do such work are “proud to do it.” But it can be a daunting task and often a lonely job, she said.

On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation and pledged the support of the state to help such “hidden heroes” cope with the task of caring for those wounded during military service. He said it was part of a goal to make Nebraska the most “military-friendly” state in the union.

John Hilgert, the head of the Nebraska Department of Military Affairs, said his staff has been trained to better assist such caregivers, and he is planning an annual observance to raise awareness about their work.