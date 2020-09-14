Nebraska salutes those who care for those wounded in military service

LINCOLN — Being a caregiver to a soldier wounded in battle is a full-time job that can be “mentally, physically and emotionally draining,” according to Andrea Dorsey of Omaha.
Besides caring for her husband, Joe, who suffered back, neck and emotional injuries from the explosion of an improvised explosive device in Iraq in 2004, she also cares for two children and holds down a job as a teacher.
Dorsey said the 5.5 million spouses, children and parents who do such work are “proud to do it.” But it can be a daunting task and often a lonely job, she said.
On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation and pledged the support of the state to help such “hidden heroes” cope with the task of caring for those wounded during military service. He said it was part of a goal to make Nebraska the most “military-friendly” state in the union.
John Hilgert, the head of the Nebraska Department of Military Affairs, said his staff has been trained to better assist such caregivers, and he is planning an annual observance to raise awareness about their work.
Nebraska became the fourth state to sign a proclamation to become a “Hidden Heroes State,” which is a project of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. Dole launched the foundation after caring for her husband, U.S. Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas, who was wounded by machine gun fire during World War II.
Andrea Dorsey, a representative of the Dole Foundation, was joined at the governor’s press conference Monday by her husband and 9-year-old son, Joey.Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020
