Nebraska school aid changes would shift burden to state, save $715 million in property taxes

"The reality is, for property tax relief, we've got to find other funding sources," he said, adding that savings could be found in a lot of places across state government.

The second part of the plan would boost the share of income tax revenue going to school districts. Nebraska's first school aid formula called for returning to schools 20% of the income taxes paid by district residents. Over time, that percentage has been whittled down. Districts now receive 2.23% of resident income tax revenue.

The new plan would again return 20% of resident income taxes. For the current year, that would mean a $403 million shift from state coffers to school districts, Kay said.

The plan would cap property tax levies at 95 cents, down from $1.05. It would also reduce the amount of funding that schools would be expected to collect from property taxes.

Reducing those expectations means that more schools would qualify for state equalization aid, which is intended to fill in the gap between what schools need to educate students and the amount of money they receive from property taxes and other sources. Currently, 87 of the state's 244 school districts qualify for equalization aid. Under the new plan, 148 districts would have qualified this year.