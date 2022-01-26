Nebraska school aid revamp aims for property tax relief but OPS has questions

Springfield Platteview Community Schools would see its aid increase by $2.1 million, three times what it would be under current law. But its levy would drop by just 15%, going from $.6466 down to $.5443.

Under the plan, all school districts would receive a certain amount of money for each student, called education stabilization base aid. If the plan had been in place this year, total base aid would have been $352 million, and per-student payments would have been almost $1,100.

The second part of the plan would boost the share of income tax revenue going to school districts, to 20% of income taxes paid by district residents, up from 2.23% now. For the current year, that would mean a $403 million shift from state coffers to school districts.

The plan also would allow more schools to qualify for state equalization aid, which is intended to fill in the gap between what schools need to educate students and the amount of money they receive from property taxes and other sources. Currently, 87 of the state’s 244 school districts qualify for equalization aid. Under the new plan, 148 districts would have qualified this year.