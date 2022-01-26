Nebraska school aid revamp aims for property tax relief but OPS has questions

LINCOLN — School districts large and small lined up this week behind a plan aimed at delivering $728 million worth of property tax relief by boosting state support of public schools.
But Nebraska's largest district, the Omaha Public Schools, joined leading agricultural groups in questioning the plan during two public hearings over two days in two separate committees. They raised particular concerns about how it would be paid for over time.
The plan represents a major revamp of the state's school aid formula. It was developed over several months by State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the Education Committee chairwoman, working with Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and the district’s finance director, Chip Kay.
Walz introduced the school funding pieces of the plan in Legislative Bill 890. Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha introduced the tax-related pieces in LB 891.
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan testified against both bills, saying the plan they put in place would make the district more reliant on state support and thus more vulnerable to ups and downs in the state's financial standing and to changes in the Legislature's political priorities.
"Why would any school district rely on the promises of the State Legislature?" she asked, pointing to the history of changes in the school aid formula.
Agricultural groups, meanwhile, argued that the plan would not provide equal benefits to taxpayers across the state and would provide larger increases in school aid to districts that already get the bulk of state support.
Testifying Wednesday before the Revenue Committee, Monty Stoddard from Harrisburg said many land owners would receive less tax relief under the new plan than under the current LB 1107 tax credit program, which provides income tax credits to property owners to offset a portion of the school property taxes paid.
The state has allocated $548 million for the tax credits this year, which are expected to offset about 25% of school property taxes. The new plan would repurpose that allocation to help pay for increased school aid, while earmarking a half-cent of sales tax revenue to cover the rest.
Calculations done by state education officials show that the new plan would increase state support for all but a few school districts, which in turn would provide property tax savings.
But the level of savings would vary widely, with some exceeding the 25% level and others falling well short of that mark.
In the metro area, OPS would see its state aid increase by $111 million when the plan is fully implemented. That would drive down the district's general fund property tax levy 43%, going from the current $1.043 per $100 of taxable value down to $.5999.
Springfield Platteview Community Schools would see its aid increase by $2.1 million, three times what it would be under current law. But its levy would drop by just 15%, going from $.6466 down to $.5443.
Under the plan, all school districts would receive a certain amount of money for each student, called education stabilization base aid. If the plan had been in place this year, total base aid would have been $352 million, and per-student payments would have been almost $1,100.
The second part of the plan would boost the share of income tax revenue going to school districts, to 20% of income taxes paid by district residents, up from 2.23% now. For the current year, that would mean a $403 million shift from state coffers to school districts.
The plan also would allow more schools to qualify for state equalization aid, which is intended to fill in the gap between what schools need to educate students and the amount of money they receive from property taxes and other sources. Currently, 87 of the state’s 244 school districts qualify for equalization aid. Under the new plan, 148 districts would have qualified this year.
Representatives from large, medium and small school districts, plus officials from the state's main education groups, all testified in support of the plan, even as they acknowledged some remaining issues.
Adams Central Superintendent Shawn Scott described the plan as "overall net positive," saying he liked that it would establish a dedicated fund for schools and would provide state support for every student.
Liz Standish, associate superintendent for the Lincoln Public Schools, endorsed the plan, even though she noted it has some elements that LPS would not normally support. She said it would reduce the district's reliance on property taxes "if fully implemented and fully funded."
Norfolk Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said the plan would help erase lines between small and large, urban and rural schools and would bring Norfolk's levy down closer to that of its neighboring districts.
"(The plan) results in winners, period. There are no losers," she said.
