Nebraska school health standards on gender identity, sexuality spur flood of comments

"I think it's very important that children have the tools to understand themselves," said Erica Mays, a transgender testifier who grew up in Chadron.

The board took no action on the standards Friday. Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said the next step will be to go through all of the comments and survey responses and then rewrite the draft in light of the public input. He said the next version will probably not be ready until mid-summer, after which the public can weigh in again. A vote on the final draft standards is expected in the fall.

President Maureen Nickels said she had "no opinion" on the standards so far but noted that what people refer to as "Nebraska values" may not be shared by all Nebraskans.

She pointed out that local boards would continue to have the final say over the curriculum used at their schools. The proposed health education standards would be recommended for school districts but not required.