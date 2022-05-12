Nebraska seeking foster parents to make 'lasting impact' on children's lives

LINCOLN — Janelle Jackson didn't have to think twice about stepping up to be a foster parent for her 9-year-old niece. The girl was family, after all.

The seven months since have had their challenges, the Lincoln woman said, and it took time for her three boys and their cousin to adjust to the changes in their lives.

Still, on Thursday, Jackson urged other Nebraskans to open their homes and hearts and become foster parents, whether for children they know or for others.

"Absolutely," she said. "Our children need us."

Jackson joined Gov. Pete Ricketts, his wife, Susanne Shore, and Nebraska child welfare leaders at a press conference celebrating foster parents.

Ricketts called those parents "heroes" who are crucial to a strong foster care system. Although the state tries to keep children in their own homes, with their own parents, that isn't always possible, he said. That's where foster parents come in.

“Foster parents step into the gap when a child’s biological parents are unable to offer care,” he said. “Their selfless investment of time and energy makes a lasting impact on the youth in their care."

Stephanie Beasley, Nebraska's children and family services director, said that when children are removed from home, the first choice is to place them with relatives or with people they already know, who are referred to as kinship families.

She said such placements offer children invaluable support structures and lessens the trauma of being removed from home. As of late April, 55% of Nebraska foster children were in relative or kinship homes.

But Ashley Brown, president of KVC Nebraska, said there is still an unmet need for other foster parents. She called for people who cannot be foster parents to donate, volunteer or otherwise support foster families. KVC is a private agency that provides foster homes and other child welfare services.

"There's never enough caring adults," she said. "Being a foster parent comes with stress, frustration and heartache. It also comes with incredible joy and reward."

Officials said that becoming a foster parent involves five steps: background checks on all adult household members, a home study, three positive references for each adult caregiver in the home, an application and health information report for each caregiver, and pre-service training.

Prospective foster parents seeking more information should visit dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Foster-Care.aspx or contact the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association hotline at 1-800-7PARENT. Additional information and support can be found at nfapa.org.

