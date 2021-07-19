Nebraska seeking new owner for former juvenile offender campus in Geneva

LINCOLN — State officials took the first formal steps Monday toward disposing of the 46-acre campus that formerly housed a juvenile offender treatment center for girls in Geneva.

The Vacant Buildings and Excess Lands Committee voted to declare the grounds and buildings “vacant and excess” and to search for an entity interested in taking over the property, which had been the longtime home of a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center.

First dibs will go to the City of Geneva, according to Jason Jackson, director of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services. Second choice would be another public entity.

Geneva Mayor Eric Kamler said he is excited about the economic development opportunities that the property could provide. He said some of the buildings could be used as a business incubator, while the indoor pool and ballfields could expand recreational offerings for the town.

He also wants to keep the state call center employees who are currently working out of the former administration building. The Department of Health and Human Services has about 32 workers who help process applications for Medicaid and other public assistance programs.

Kamler said the Geneva City Council was slated to start discussions about the property Monday evening.