Nebraska Sen. Julie Slama's winner-take-all Electoral College proposal draws opposition

She called the split-vote system unfair to Nebraska voters, because it means they only have a say in choosing three electors, rather than all five allocated to the state. In addition, she said the system encourages partisanship because the stakes are higher as lawmakers redraw congressional districts after each census.

"This is an entirely nonpartisan bill meant to take partisan politics out of redistricting," she told members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

Opponents, however, argued that the system encourages voter interest and attracts more attention from presidential campaigns because the state's votes are not locked up by one party. Republicans dominate statewide voter registrations, but are a smaller proportion of voters in the state's urban areas.

Preston Love Jr., founder of Black Votes Matter, said he sees the move to do away with the split voting system as an effort to discourage Black and other minority voters. He noted that both times the state split its vote, the Omaha-area congressional district voted for Black candidates, including Obama and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It seems like you’re going away pouting because we got an electoral vote," he said. "I feel as if the Legislature wants to step on my right to have my vote count."