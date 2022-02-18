Nebraska Sen. Mike Groene says he will resign from Legislature amid allegations

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, a conservative firebrand in the Nebraska Legislature, said he’s going to resign from his post after allegations surfaced that he took inappropriate photographs of a female staffer.

Groene said he’ll also withdraw his candidacy for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Nebraska Sunrise News on Friday published a story online saying the staffer discovered photos of herself on Groene’s laptop in the course of her work.

In a phone interview with The World-Herald, Groene said he did take photos of the staffer and that it was a mistake, but he denied many of the published details regarding the allegations and said he never made sexual advances toward the staffer or "said anything to her that could be termed harassment."

The story says photos appeared to have been taken by Groene then emailed to others with “email captions of a sexual nature,” that the emails were described as “objectifying and demeaning,” and that some were zoomed-in photos of “provocative body parts."

The staffer and a family member declined to comment on the matter when reached by The World-Herald.

“I'm going to resign,” Groene said. “I'm not going to take my family through this.”

In a Friday evening statement, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he spoke with Groene earlier in the day.

“And we both agreed it was best for him to resign,” Ricketts said.

Sen. Dan Hughes, who chairs the Executive Board of the Legislature, put out a statement Friday afternoon confirming that a complaint was received. Hughes said the body’s workplace harassment policy is being followed and an investigation is ongoing.

However, he did not mention Groene’s name specifically. The policy provides that anyone who receives or investigates a complaint keeps it confidential during the investigation “to protect the complainant and the process,” Hughes’ statement reads.

Groene, a gruff conservative who often butts heads with the establishment, said the staffer worked in his office off and on in different roles over the last seven years, and that she was “very brilliant” and “very professional.” Most recently, she was working as an administrative aide.

He said he took full-length photos but did not zoom in, that she was not in “compromising positions,” and he did not send them to anyone.

“I made a mistake,” he said. “I’m just sad she didn’t confront me about it.”

Asked why he took them, he said: “Just stupid. I just did — stupid.”

He said he's going to write a letter of resignation over the weekend and submit it Monday. It’s not “the seriousness of the crime,” he said, but what Democrats will make of it.

“I'm not gonna let the Democrats attack me and embarrass my family and my wife,” he said.

The Nebraska Democratic Party put out a statement condemning Groene and the state GOP earlier Friday. Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb called upon him to resign, and urged Sen. Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Legislature, to answer questions regarding the incident.

When The World-Herald asked Hilgers about rumors related to these allegations on Thursday, he said he wasn’t allowed to comment on whether there’s an investigation into workplace harassment.

“I take the workforce policy very seriously,” he said.

Groene said the issue first came up a few weeks ago and he thought it had been settled internally. He apologized, he said, the few photos were removed, and he agreed to never contact the staffer — though he said he never did outside of business matters.

He was forwarded the Nebraska Sunrise News story, he said, and it shocked him.

Groene was first elected to the Legislature in 2014, then was reelected in 2018. He said he’ll be completely out of politics after this and doesn’t want anything to do with it.

“I’m done with politics,” he said. “I’m done.”

Ricketts will be able to appoint a replacement for the remainder of Groene’s term, which ends in early January 2023. To serve beyond that date, a candidate would have to run for election this year. Thus far, three candidates have filed for Groene's District 42 seat: Chris Bruns, Mel McNea and Brenda K. Fourtner. Those who don't currently hold elected office have until March 1 to file.

Thursday was the 28th day of a 60-day legislative session. Lawmakers were in recess Friday and Monday.

World-Herald Staff Writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

