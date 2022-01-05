Nebraska senator introduces 'heartbeat' abortion ban, teeing up legislative fight

She doesn't believe fellow lawmakers will want to wade into a debate on abortion — which Hunt said isn't a top priority for Nebraskans — during a short, 60-day session. She cited data from the Pew Research Center, which found in a 2020 analysis of public opinion data that 50% of adults in Nebraska think abortion should be legal in all or most cases while 46% think it should be illegal in all or most cases.

Hunt introduced two bills that would ease access to abortion.

“We can’t always just be saying no to things,” she said. “We have to be saying: This is our vision to make Nebraska more welcoming, and these are the policies that we’re going to put in place to do that.”

One, LB 715, would eliminate a current prohibition that keeps health insurance providers from providing abortion coverage. Insurers can currently only cover abortion when the life of the woman is endangered unless a person purchases a rider, she said.