Nebraska senator introduces 'heartbeat' abortion ban, teeing up legislative fight

On the first day of the 2022 legislative session, Nebraska lawmakers wasted no time diving into one of the most contentious political mires of the moment: abortion.
State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling introduced a bill that would ban abortions after a so-called fetal heartbeat is detected.
Meanwhile, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who has pledged to fight any bans, introduced two bills to expand abortion access.
Slama’s bill, Legislative Bill 781, would require physicians, before they perform an abortion, do an ultrasound and see whether they can detect a fetal "heartbeat.” A fetal heartbeat is defined in the bill as “cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac.”
Physicians can usually detect cardiac activity at about six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant.
The bill would make it illegal to perform an abortion if it’s been determined the fetus has a detectable “fetal heartbeat.”
In addition to Slama, 20 senators have signed onto the bill as cosponsors.
“Nebraska is a pro-life state,” Slama said in a press release. “Passing LB 781 is an absolute necessity to protect innocent life. Since 2000, we have lost over 50,000 lives to abortion in Nebraska. LB 781 simply makes it illegal to stop a baby’s beating heart.”
While abortion opponents, including the Nebraska Family Alliance, cheered the bill's introduction Wednesday, abortion rights advocates reacted swiftly and strongly.
The ACLU of Nebraska issued a statement calling on senators to reject the bill, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska also came out in opposition, calling it a "six-week ban."
Scout Richters, legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska, called LB 781 “one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the entire nation,” a “red alarm” and “just one step removed” from a law that passed last year in Texas. It “clearly violates” Roe v. Wade and U.S. Supreme Court precedent, she said.
Slama’s bill does not appear to include a particularly controversial provision in the Texas law that allows private citizens to sue an abortion provider or anyone else who may have helped a person get the abortion. LB 781 also does not appear to include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
Slama did not respond to The World-Herald, and her office referred a reporter to the press release.
Sen. Hunt said she’ll do whatever it takes to make sure the bill doesn’t pass.
“I’m sure they think that they’re doing the right thing,” Hunt said. “But we just can’t legislate from a place of Christian morality, especially when, by doing that, we’re superseding the expertise of medical experts and science and researchers, and that’s what this bill would do.”
She doesn't believe fellow lawmakers will want to wade into a debate on abortion — which Hunt said isn't a top priority for Nebraskans — during a short, 60-day session. She cited data from the Pew Research Center, which found in a 2020 analysis of public opinion data that 50% of adults in Nebraska think abortion should be legal in all or most cases while 46% think it should be illegal in all or most cases.
Hunt introduced two bills that would ease access to abortion.
“We can’t always just be saying no to things,” she said. “We have to be saying: This is our vision to make Nebraska more welcoming, and these are the policies that we’re going to put in place to do that.”
One, LB 715, would eliminate a current prohibition that keeps health insurance providers from providing abortion coverage. Insurers can currently only cover abortion when the life of the woman is endangered unless a person purchases a rider, she said.
The other, LB 716, would expand the types of practitioners that can provide abortions to include osteopathic physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, certified nurse midwives and physician assistants. In many other states, Hunt said, these practitioners already can provide abortion care, and there’s no data that says there’s a danger to expanding it.
She also has another abortion-related bill pending in the Judiciary Committee that she introduced last year, LB 276. That one would allow medical abortions to be conducted by telemedicine.
Taken all together, the bills tee up a potential battle in the Legislature this year — but they don't come as a surprise.
Abortion legislation was widely anticipated by advocates on either side of the issue, because of recent activity in other state legislatures and courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
Nate Grasz of the Nebraska Family Alliance said the organization sees “huge momentum behind heartbeat bills.” That bill will be a top priority, he said, but both he and Marion Miner of the Nebraska Catholic Conference said it won’t be the only major anti-abortion bill this session.
“This is the single most important issue senators will address this session and we want all options on the table,” Grasz wrote in a text message.