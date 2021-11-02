Nebraska senators come up short in call for special session to ban vaccine mandates

Last week, Ricketts announced he was barring multiple state agencies from complying with federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Separately, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Nebraska joined a multi-state lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s administration from mandating vaccines for employees of federal contractors.

Ricketts has also foreshadowed legal action from the state when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration releases anticipated rules to require employers with at least 100 employees to ensure that their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly for the coronavirus.