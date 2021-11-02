Nebraska senators come up short in call for special session to ban vaccine mandates

Nebraska legislators aren't headed back to Lincoln to consider a prohibition on vaccine mandates — at least not yet.
An effort to convene the Legislature for a special session failed to garner enough support from state senators to move forward.
State Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair and Rob Clements of Elmwood led the push. They delivered a letter, signed by 26 state senators, to the Secretary of State's office on Oct. 19.
The letter requested a session to consider "legislation to prohibit employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines," according to a press release from Hansen's office, as well as legislation to bar government or educational entities from mandating the vaccines "as a condition of receiving services."
At least 33 (two-thirds) of the state's 49 senators have to join the call to trigger a special session under state law — that's also the number of senators needed to overcome a filibuster by opponents.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen notified the senators who hadn't signed the letter and two additional senators ultimately did sign on, according to the Secretary of State's Office: Sens. Rich Pahls of Omaha and Matt Williams of Gothenburg. The deadline was Monday, Nov. 1.
The effort fell five senators short.
In a letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts Tuesday, Evnen explained the process followed under state law and included that the statutory threshold hadn't been met.
Clements on Tuesday said he was "disappointed" in the result, and Hansen said his reaction was a "mixture of frustration and disappointment and resolve."
“Now I’m more resolved, in January, as soon as I can, to address the same topic," Hansen said.
The Legislature is scheduled to convene Jan. 5 for a 60-day legislative session. Hansen said he'll have an eye on actions that the State Attorney General's Office and the Governor's Office take on the topic to determine his role.
Before the senators' push, Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has encouraged people to get vaccinated while also decrying vaccine mandates as government overreach, had said he would not call lawmakers into a special session unless there were 33 senators willing to support legislation prohibiting mandates.
Last week, Ricketts announced he was barring multiple state agencies from complying with federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Separately, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced Nebraska joined a multi-state lawsuit to block President Joe Biden’s administration from mandating vaccines for employees of federal contractors.
Ricketts has also foreshadowed legal action from the state when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration releases anticipated rules to require employers with at least 100 employees to ensure that their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly for the coronavirus.
The 26 senators who originally signed on to the letter were Sens. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, John Arch of Papillion, Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, Tom Brandt of Plymouth, Tom Brewer of Gordon, Tom Briese of Albion, Myron Dorn of Adams, Rob Clements of Elmwood, Steve Erdman of Bayard, Mike Flood of Norfolk, Curt Friesen of Henderson, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, Tim Gragert of Creighton, Mike Groene of North Platte, Steve Halloran of Hastings, Ben Hansen of Blair, Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, Dan Hughes of Venango, Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, John Lowe of Kearney, Mike McDonnell of Omaha, Mike Moser of Columbus, Dave Murman of Glenvil, Rita Sanders of Bellevue and Julie Slama of Sterling.