Nebraska senators criticize Health Board appointee for opposition to COVID restrictions

Synhorst has served conditionally on the State Health Board since December, when Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed him to a "lay member" position. Synhorst already appears to have won the support of his fellow board members, who elected him vice president.

Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist said it was "absurd" to suggest that Synhorst's action had encouraged violence against Lopez.

"We're willing to drag someone through the mud because they're a Republican," added Peru Sen. Julie Slama.

Synhorst, when reached later, said he was disappointed by the accusations. He said that neither he nor LIBA opposed the mask mandate, and that he had only spoken in support of letting businesses "get back to normal" when a LIBA member, Madsen's Bowling and Billiards, chose to defy the city's mandate.

"We have advocated that business be opened back up," Synhorst said. "But that isn't about masks, it's about businesses."

All gubernatorial appointments are subject to a confirmation hearing before a legislative committee, and then a confirmation vote by the full Legislature. The Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee had recommended Synhorst's appointment on a 6-1 vote, with Sen. Cavanaugh the lone "no" vote.