Nebraska senators not among those voting in support of bill protecting same-sex marriage

LINCOLN — The U.S. Senate cleared a major procedural hurdle Wednesday to enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, though it did so without the support of Nebraska's two senators.

Sen. Deb Fischer, citing concerns over religious liberties, joined 36 of her Republican colleagues in voting against advancing the legislation, while Sen. Ben Sasse missed the vote to stay in Nebraska, where his wife, Melissa, was recovering from a seizure.

She suffered the seizure, described by a spokesman as significant but non-life-threatening, over the weekend while Sasse and their son Breck were deer hunting. Spokesman James Wegmann noted that Melissa suffered a life-threatening vertebral dissection in 2007 and has suffered occasional seizures in recent years.

“Melissa is recovering well but Ben will remain in Nebraska with her the next few days focusing on neurology consultations," Wegmann wrote in an email.

The decision to remain in Nebraska meant Nebraska's junior senator, who plans to resign in January to become the next president at the University of Florida, did not vote on the legislation, dubbed the Respect for Marriage Act.

Sasse's selection to lead Florida's flagship university drew opposition from students and staff, who expressed concern over the senator's stance on same-sex marriage. During his first visit to campus, he faced a large student protest that prompted a temporary ban on protests inside campus buildings.

During the final vote that sealed his selection as the next president, Sasse told officials that he believes humans were created with “immeasurable dignity.” He also repeated a promise to meet with an LGBTQ+ rights group at the university.

Sasse's spokesman did not respond to an email asking if the senator had indicated whether he would have supported the Respect for Marriage Act Wednesday.

The legislation would repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and require states to recognize all marriages that were legal where they were performed. The new law would also protect interracial marriages by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.”

Though the legislation still needs final approval in the Senate, Wednesday's vote was significant in that it signaled enough bipartisan support to ultimately pass. In total, 12 Republicans voted with all 50 Democrats to move forward on the legislation. A final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month.

In a statement, Fischer cited arguments echoed by some of her Republican colleagues, including the belief that the legislation is unnecessary because same-sex marriages have been legal across the U.S. since the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges.

“I believe every American deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," Fischer said. "Currently, same-sex marriages across the country are legal, and have been since the Obergefell ruling. They will continue to remain legal regardless of the passage of this legislation."

Efforts to enshrine protections for same-sex marriage have gained steady momentum since the Supreme Court’s June decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion. An opinion at that time from Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that an earlier high court decision protecting same-sex marriage could also come under threat.

Public support for same-sex marriage has risen sharply in recent years, including among Republicans. Recent polling has found more than two-thirds of the public supports same-sex unions.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed the House of Representatives earlier this year with bipartisan support. Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha area in Congress, was one of 47 House Republicans who voted in favor of the legislation.

Still, some Republicans were reluctant to support the act. In addition to arguments that it was unnecessary, some expressed concerns that the legislation would infringe on religious liberties.

Lawmakers sought to assuage those worries via a proposed amendment to the bill. The amendment clarifies that the bill does not affect rights of private individuals or businesses that are already enshrined in law. Another tweak makes clear that a marriage is between two people, an effort to ward off some far-right criticism that the legislation could endorse polygamy.

The changes did not appear to allay concerns for all lawmakers, including Fischer.

“However, I have concerns that this bill could infringe upon religious liberties — a fundamental constitutional right. For these reasons, I voted no,” she said in her statement.

The Republicans who voted for the legislation were Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Todd Young of Indiana, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Mitt Romney of Utah, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House, which will need to vote on the amended legislation. Republicans won the House majority Wednesday and are unlikely to take up the issue next year.

In a statement after Wednesday's vote, President Joe Biden said that he would sign the bill once it is passed.

“Love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love," Biden said.