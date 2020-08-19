Nebraska sending mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters

LINCOLN — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Wednesday that all registered voters in Nebraska will get applications for mail-in ballots this fall.
Some counties, including Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy, Adams and Phelps, already were planning to send applications to their residents. The announcement means all other voters will get an application from the state, as was done for the May primary election.
Evnen urged people to return the applications promptly. Even if they voted by mail in the primary, voters need to request another mail-in ballot for the general election.
“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” he said. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible."
Nebraska law requires absentee ballots to be received by the end of Election Day — postmarks are irrelevant. To meet that deadline, Evnen urged people to pay attention to key dates.
Delivery of mail has slowed as current Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump ally, implements measures he says will ultimately improve the service. The Postal Service has warned states, including Nebraska, that it can't guarantee all ballots will arrive on time.
Evnen said the Postal Service is recommending that Nebraskans get early ballots in the mail by Oct. 27, only four days after the state's deadline to submit an early ballot request. Voters who are pushing the deadline can put their ballots in local drop boxes at the county election offices. They also can cast early ballots in person at the county election office through Nov. 3.
John Cartier, director of voting rights for Civic Nebraska, called the announcement "excellent news for voters."
“As our state’s successful primary showed, voting by mail is safe, convenient and secure, and it gives voters time to carefully consider their ballots," he said.
Record numbers of Nebraskans voted in the May primary, with about 80% of voters taking advantage of the state's early balloting process to vote by mail.
In the months since, President Donald Trump has ramped up criticism about potential fraud occurring with mail-in ballots. The president particularly targeted states that sent mail-in ballots to all voters but also criticized those, like Nebraska, that are sending applications to all.
State officials have defended the integrity and security of Nebraska's mail-in ballot process.
Earlier this summer, Evnen, a Republican, said Nebraska has mechanisms in place to ensure the security of its early ballots, such as the requirement that voters sign the return envelopes. Officials check those signatures against the voter file and make sure that the addresses match. Nebraska also has 11 rural counties that vote entirely by mail.
Nebraskans also have the option of going to the polls to vote on Nov. 3. The polls will be open for the general election, with precautionary measures to protect both voters and poll workers.
