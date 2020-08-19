Nebraska sending mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters

Evnen said the Postal Service is recommending that Nebraskans get early ballots in the mail by Oct. 27, only four days after the state's deadline to submit an early ballot request. Voters who are pushing the deadline can put their ballots in local drop boxes at the county election offices. They also can cast early ballots in person at the county election office through Nov. 3.

John Cartier, director of voting rights for Civic Nebraska, called the announcement "excellent news for voters."

“As our state’s successful primary showed, voting by mail is safe, convenient and secure, and it gives voters time to carefully consider their ballots," he said.

Record numbers of Nebraskans voted in the May primary, with about 80% of voters taking advantage of the state's early balloting process to vote by mail.

In the months since, President Donald Trump has ramped up criticism about potential fraud occurring with mail-in ballots. The president particularly targeted states that sent mail-in ballots to all voters but also criticized those, like Nebraska, that are sending applications to all.

State officials have defended the integrity and security of Nebraska's mail-in ballot process.