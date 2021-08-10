Nebraska Sens. Fischer, Sasse on opposite sides of vote on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Nebraska's two Republican senators cast differing votes on a $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan passed by the U.S. Senate Tuesday.
Sen. Deb Fischer was among the 69 senators who voted in favor of the bill, while Sen. Ben Sasse voted alongside 29 other senators — all Republicans — opposing the bill. The package includes funding for roads, broadband internet, water pipes and public works systems.
Fischer said in a statement released after the vote that the infrastructure plan would make “long-awaited investments to rebuild and develop our nation’s core infrastructure.”
She also pointed to the bipartisan nature of the legislation and her ability to successfully advocate for several priorities, including “increased flexibility for livestock haulers and assistance for communities in rural America to meet transportation needs.”
“Additionally, the final bill included my bipartisan amendment that would create an online mapping tool for viewing the progress of federal broadband deployment projects all in one place. This will avoid duplication, maximize federal funding dollars, and help connect as many households as possible,” she said.
Though the final bill did sway 19 Republicans to join all 50 Democrats in supporting the legislation, some senators, including Sasse, argued the price tag was too high.
In a statement, Sasse criticized claims by Democrats that the bill would pay for itself. He acknowledged the importance of infrastructure, but said the bill was just one piece of unprecedented spending in Washington, D.C. — including plans by Democrats to take up a separate $3.5 trillion package proposed by President Joe Biden.
“This $1 trillion infrastructure bill continues to spend money our country doesn’t have — and contrary to lots of Enron-style accounting claims, no, it won’t pay for itself. As a backdrop, U.S. consumer prices are the highest in 13 years — and this out-of-control inflation isn’t slowing down,” Sasse said.
Iowa’s two Republican senators also were divided in their stances on the bill, with Sen. Chuck Grassley voting in favor of the bill and Sen. Joni Ernst voting against it.
In a tweet, Grassley highlighted the fact that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill does not raise taxes.
A portion of the package is to be funded by repurposing other money, including some COVID-19 aid.
The bill is now headed to the House.
Next up for the Senate is Biden's bigger $3.5 trillion package, which includes child care, elder care and other programs and is much more partisan and expected to draw only Democratic support. That debate is expected to extend into the fall.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.