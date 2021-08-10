Nebraska Sens. Fischer, Sasse on opposite sides of vote on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

In a statement, Sasse criticized claims by Democrats that the bill would pay for itself. He acknowledged the importance of infrastructure, but said the bill was just one piece of unprecedented spending in Washington, D.C. — including plans by Democrats to take up a separate $3.5 trillion package proposed by President Joe Biden.

“This $1 trillion infrastructure bill continues to spend money our country doesn’t have — and contrary to lots of Enron-style accounting claims, no, it won’t pay for itself. As a backdrop, U.S. consumer prices are the highest in 13 years — and this out-of-control inflation isn’t slowing down,” Sasse said.

Iowa’s two Republican senators also were divided in their stances on the bill, with Sen. Chuck Grassley voting in favor of the bill and Sen. Joni Ernst voting against it.

In a tweet, Grassley highlighted the fact that the $1 trillion infrastructure bill does not raise taxes.

A portion of the package is to be funded by repurposing other money, including some COVID-19 aid.

The bill is now headed to the House.