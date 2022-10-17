Nebraska September tax receipts $110 million over projections

Nebraska’s net tax collections were up nearly 18% from what was expected for September, according to a State Department of Revenue report released on Friday.

The net revenue receipts for the state were $110 million more than the projected figures for September, continuing a trend of higher-than-predicted figures for the fiscal year that began in July, the report shows.

So far, the state’s tax collections are 9.4% — or nearly $140 million — more than expected for the fiscal year, according to the report.

In July and August, the state’s net tax collections were up 1.1% and 4.8% respectively from the predicted figures set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in February, according to the report.

On Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts released a statement celebrating the September revenue figures. He said the higher-than-expected tax receipts have helped the state provide tax relief, while making key investments and building the largest cash reserve in state history.

“Nebraska’s growth continues to be incredibly strong, creating opportunities for our families to enjoy the Good Life,” Ricketts said in the statement. “Thanks to Nebraskans whose hard work is helping our state thrive.”

The forecasting board will meet again in late October to update previous projections and make the first revenue forecast for the two-year budget period ending June 30, 2025. Both the Legislature and the governor use the board’s forecasts in making tax and budget decisions.