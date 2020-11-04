Nebraska sets record with 2020 turnout; more than 950,000 voters cast ballots

LINCOLN — Nebraska's general election voter turnout of more than 950,000 easily set a record, Secretary of State Robert Evnen said Wednesday.

Speaking in the State Capitol, Evnen congratulated the state and its election workers on a smoothly handled election period.

"Nebraskans owe a debt of gratitude to our county election officials and poll workers across the state who have successfully and smoothly conducted our primary and general elections in the midst of a pandemic year," Evnen said.

During a press conference, he said 936,106 ballots had been counted, with 20,000 to 25,000 remaining to be tallied in Douglas, Sarpy and Platte Counties.

The office didn't expect the uncounted ballots to change outcomes, but four races meet the recount threshold. Recounts take place when the separation between candidates is 1% or less of the votes cast for the top vote-getter.

The four races include three involving natural resources districts and one race for the Nebraska Public Power District board.

The previous record for turnout was 860,573 votes cast in the 2016 general election.

Evnen said that more than 73% of Nebraska's registered voters cast ballots in the 2020 general election.