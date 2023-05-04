LINCOLN — Nebraska settled a 2019 lawsuit with India-based technology company Wipro Limited for $5.5 million, about one-third of the amount the company sought.

Wipro was hired to conduct a $84 million upgrade to the state's Medicaid eligibility and enrollment management system. After the state prematurely ended the contract in late 2018, the company sued for $15.5 million, alleging the state failed to pay it what it were owed before the contract was terminated.

The work began in 2014 in an effort to bring Nebraska in line with the Affordable Care Act. Prior to Wipro's contract being terminated, the state had paid the company roughly $6 million, according to previous reporting.

Bo Botelho, general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said at a hearing Thursday that the $5.5 million represents the total settlement agreed upon by both state and Wipro officials.

The settlement was part of an amendment to Legislative Bill 282, which acts as a regular legislative measure used to appropriate funds for various financial claims made against the state. Overall, the amendment totals more than $26 million.

The biggest chunk of that is $18.75 million in a separate settlement that Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced two weeks ago. It will resolve a 12-year legal dispute over state trooper salary and retirement benefits.

The lawsuit filed by the state troopers claimed the Legislature approved unconstitutional increases to the troopers' pension contribution rate from 8% in the 1990s to 19% by 2011.

The suit was filed in 2011, making it one of the longest lasting litigations in Nebraska history, Hilgers said Thursday. He said the lengthy dispute has incurred significant costs to both sides, and some of the troopers who were part of the original lawsuit have since passed away.

Even so, he said the settlement will benefit more than 400 current and former members of the patrol, and will impact roughly 28 years of payroll.

