Nebraska, St. Francis officials say they wouldn't sign child welfare contract now

The 25-month, $147.3 million emergency contract ends Feb. 28, 2023, a month after Gov. Pete Ricketts is term-limited out of office. State officials have not said what they plan to do after that. Under state law, the contract could be extended for another year.

But on Friday, Clark acknowledged that St. Francis would have lost money on the contract even if it had been accepted as originally written.

In fact, he said, St. Francis staff were surprised to learn that Nebraska had announced its intent to award the contract to them. He said the top leaders were surprised and excited, while others were surprised and concerned. Those leaders were terminated last fall after a whistleblower brought financial mismanagement to light.

Several questions Friday focused on who was ultimately responsible for deciding to sign the contract. Smith pointed to the Department of Administrative Services, which handles procurement for the state. She said that HHS made the recommendation to contract with St. Francis but that the other agency ultimately made the decision.

But Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson said the responsibility is shared. He said his department ensures that the state's procurement process is followed but would not overrule the recommendation made by the agency with expertise in an area.