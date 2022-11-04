Nebraska State Board of Education restriction on public comment irks critics

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted to recommend Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse to be the school's 13th president.
No public comment was allowed at Friday's Nebraska State Board of Education meeting, a decision the board president said was routine and not unprecedented.
But the move upset board critics who suspected politics were at play so close to Tuesday's election.
Board President Patsy Koch Johns said that she made the decision not to allow comment from the audience, and that it was "not any different than we've done before."
Notice was posted ahead of time on the meeting agenda that comment would not be taken. People could still submit written comments.
Under board policy, Koch Johns said, the board will have public comment "most of the time."
"So last year in October and January we did not have public comment," she said. "This year we're not having it in November and maybe January, I don't know."
The decision drew criticism from a state senator and from board critics who regularly speak during the public comment period.
Audience members held up signs with messages that included "Our voices matter," "Cowards" and "Parents will have a voice on Nov. 8."
Several of the sign-holders were leaders of
Protect Nebraska Children Coalition. The group's political action committee endorsed four conservative candidates running for the board.
Sue Greenwald, one of the coalition leaders, said the board "just didn't want to hear from us."
"I'm convinced it's political," Greenwald said. "I know that it's within their rights to not have public comment for some of the meetings. It's just a bad look for them. That's why we brought signs. We couldn't speak with our voices, so we spoke with our signs."
Earlier in the week, State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil criticized the board for not allowing comment at the meeting.
Murman, a member of the Legislature’s Education Committee who has
criticized the State Department of Education in the past, said the board "shut down the voices of parents before an election."
Board members, he said, "decided to play politics instead of doing what is best for Nebraska children and working on behalf of the citizen."
Koch Johns said that public comment was not "shut down."
"We never had it scheduled," she said.
Greenwald said that Friday's meeting was "the shortest meeting we've ever been to" and that there was ample time to let the public talk.
"It took us longer to get there than it did for them to have the meeting," Greenwald said, noting some drove in from Kearney for the meeting in Lincoln, which was over in less than an hour.
Koch Johns said that the board has had "lots of very long agendas" and that she had another meeting to attend after the board meeting.
"Short agenda or not, I'm headed to another meeting about state board stuff," she said.
David Jespersen, spokesman for the Nebraska Department of Education, said that by the end of the calendar year, the board will have had public comment in 10 of the 12 months.
“State statute allows us not to have it every single time,” he said.
Jespersen noted that the board holds more meetings each year than are required under state statute. The law requires only four board meetings a year, and the board averages 11, he said.
A team from the Midwest Archaeological Center uses ground penetrating radar and other equipment to determine if human remains are buried where detection dogs previously signaled the site of a potential burial ground for children who died while at the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Photographed near the site of the school, bordering the Loup River Power Canal in Genoa, Neb., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cooper Driever, 10, of Plattsmouth, watches the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) is hit during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Thompson was taken out of the game for an injury to his right arm after the play.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Blaine Beckmann with Seal-Rite, uses spray foam to insulate a home in Elkhorn on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Work continues on Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing, with the skate ribbon visible on the bottom right, on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Marian's Maddia Groff (3) celebrates scoring the winning run during the Class A State Softball Championship game against Gretna on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A sculpture and amphitheater of the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall is visible through the partially demolished W. Dale Clark Library, located, 215 S 15th St, on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney’s Asher Saulsbury reacts after conceding a point during his championship match against Lincoln East’s Hunter Nelson at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ice coats blades of grass at Memorial Park early Tuesday morning as Omaha set a new record low of 19 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East’s Hunter Nelson returns the ball during his championship match against Kearney Asher Saulsbury at Koch Tennis Center in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Millard South’s Grant Renken (left) tries to catch a pass while pressured by Omaha Westside’s Nick Anglim (center) and Teddy Rezac during overtime in their game at Westside High School in Omaha on Thursday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Breyan Lovejoy (left) and Kaleb Sheridan sing and drum with other members of the White Eagle Club during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Kane Sheridan, of the White Eagle Club Dancers, dances during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Members of the White Eagle Club Dancers perform during the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Josyln Castle & Gardens in Omaha on Monday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Kenzie Dyrstad dives for the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marion Burse sings along to “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the ceremony.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERAL
Sarah Walker, Creighton University Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, speaks during Friday's ceremony.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Owner Angie Norman in the garden at Dahlia House, her Airbnb in Benson. “It’s like you are watching a show,” Norman said. “It’s just full of life.”
EILEEN T. MESLAR photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery watches his team practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates a sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fumbles the ball which was recovered by Nebraska's Brody Belt during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Grant Tagge celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Ice coats blades of grass at Memorial Park early Tuesday morning as Omaha set a new record low of 19 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is brought down by Indiana's Louis Moore (20) and Cam Jones (4) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdy fumbled the ball, and it was recovered for a touchdown by Indiana.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr., left, tackles Indiana's Andison Coby after he had a four-yard reception in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mila Friedman, 4, is tossed in the air and caught by her dad, Sebastian Friedman, of Lincoln, while tailgating ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Cameron Bothwell (99) smiles with teammates after his game-winning field goal in the Bellevue West vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday. Gretna won the game 40-37.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, triplets Morgan, Maddie and Megan Moore wait for customers at Corn Crib Coffee. The coffee shop in a former corn crib is getting a lot of traction on social media.
CHRIS MACHIAN photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
People hold their phones to get photos of the first plane to land at Offutt Air Force Base, a TC-135 following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million on Friday, September 30, 2022.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lt. Col. Ryan Davis brings his new son, Beckett, to see the new runway at Offutt Air Force Base on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
