Nebraska state employees' giving campaign will be limited to three pandemic-related needs

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska plans to break with tradition for its state employee charitable giving campaign in this pandemic year.

Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson announced Thursday that the campaign will focus on three needs created by the coronavirus pandemic and include only charities that work in those areas.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been the #1 source of hardship for many Nebraskans this year,” he said in a press release. “The new focus of this year’s charitable giving campaign will provide our teammates with another way to give back and support their communities in a meaningful way.”

The decision could be a blow to multiple organizations that have benefited from state employee giving in the past. In past years, the state has worked with the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County to distribute donations to a broad variety of charitable organizations across Nebraska.