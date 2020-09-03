 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska state employees' giving campaign will be limited to three pandemic-related needs
0 comments

Nebraska state employees' giving campaign will be limited to three pandemic-related needs

Only $5 for 5 months

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska plans to break with tradition for its state employee charitable giving campaign in this pandemic year.

Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson announced Thursday that the campaign will focus on three needs created by the coronavirus pandemic and include only charities that work in those areas.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been the #1 source of hardship for many Nebraskans this year,” he said in a press release. “The new focus of this year’s charitable giving campaign will provide our teammates with another way to give back and support their communities in a meaningful way.”

The decision could be a blow to multiple organizations that have benefited from state employee giving in the past. In past years, the state has worked with the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County to distribute donations to a broad variety of charitable organizations across Nebraska.

Among them are groups that work with domestic violence survivors, provide behavioral health services, advocate for abused and neglected children, remove barriers for people with disabilities and support efforts to battle various health concerns.

This year, Jackson

said the campaign will include only charities whose primary mission is to:

  • Donate food to those in need.
  • Assist workforce recovery or development by helping people find employment, by helping people apply for unemployment insurance benefits or by directly providing cash assistance to those displaced from the workforce.
  • Provide child care or educational opportunities to children.

Nebraska has not yet taken advantage of federal aid programs that address two of the priorities: a $300 weekly boost in unemployment benefits and emergency supplemental food assistance for August and beyond.

In a July memo, Jackson said the three priority areas have been persistent challenges for Nebraskans as the state responds to the coronavirus. He instructed the Personnel Division to identify charities that meet the new criteria.

“While there is only so much state government can do, charity and volunteerism are playing a big role in helping our state overcome this challenge,” he said.

Videos: Feel-good moments in Nebraska amid the pandemic

Nebraskans have shown a wealth of emotions while facing the coronavirus pandemic. We have unleashed a wave of creativity to adapt in the world of social distancing. 

Watch a few bright moments our staff has collected while telling the story of this unprecedented period in history. 

A social distancing wedding
Video

A social distancing wedding

  • 0

Kyle and Jess McMindes experience a social distancing wedding on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised …

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert