Nebraska state employees' giving campaign will be limited to three pandemic-related needs

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska plans to break with tradition for its state employee charitable giving campaign in this pandemic year.
Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson announced Thursday that the campaign will focus on three needs created by the coronavirus pandemic and include only charities that work in those areas.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been the #1 source of hardship for many Nebraskans this year,” he said in a press release. “The new focus of this year’s charitable giving campaign will provide our teammates with another way to give back and support their communities in a meaningful way.”
The decision could be a blow to multiple organizations that have benefited from state employee giving in the past. In past years, the state has worked with the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County to distribute donations to a broad variety of charitable organizations across Nebraska.
Among them are groups that work with domestic violence survivors, provide behavioral health services, advocate for abused and neglected children, remove barriers for people with disabilities and support efforts to battle various health concerns. This year, Jackson
This year, Jacksonsaid the campaign will include only charities whose primary mission is to:
- Donate food to those in need.
- Assist workforce recovery or development by helping people find employment, by helping people apply for unemployment insurance benefits or by directly providing cash assistance to those displaced from the workforce.
- Provide child care or educational opportunities to children.
Nebraska has not yet taken advantage of federal aid programs that address two of the priorities: a $300 weekly boost in unemployment benefits and emergency supplemental food assistance for August and beyond.
In a July memo, Jackson said the three priority areas have been persistent challenges for Nebraskans as the state responds to the coronavirus. He instructed the Personnel Division to identify charities that meet the new criteria.
“While there is only so much state government can do, charity and volunteerism are playing a big role in helping our state overcome this challenge,” he said.
Videos: Feel-good moments in Nebraska amid the pandemic
Nebraskans have shown a wealth of emotions while facing the coronavirus pandemic. We have unleashed a wave of creativity to adapt in the world of social distancing.
Watch a few bright moments our staff has collected while telling the story of this unprecedented period in history.
Mom surprises senior with graduation party that included a band and a food truck
A mariachi band performs for healthcare workers outside OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 8, 2020. The clinic has been …
The Nebraska National Guard helps with a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland.
Kyle and Jess McMindes experience a social distancing wedding on Saturday, April 25, 2020. About 75 cars full of family and friends surprised …
The American Muslim Institute, would usually host a dinner for hundreds in the Omaha Muslim community, but such large gatherings are impossibl…
Three friends gather for a little social distancing dance party in Omaha.
Restaurants and bars in Nebraska are finding new ways to reach their customers amid social distancing.
A group of Omaha area inventors are using their 3D printers to help make face shields for health care workers.
The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyo…
Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-o…
Teresa Elliott is surprised by her family on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday, March 2…
Nebraska churches have been adapting to social distancing regulations by having online services from buildings void of parishioners.
The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into …
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.